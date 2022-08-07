BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan East High, Indian Springs Elementary and Mary Hughes Elementary could be receiving makeovers of a sort worth $25 million.
The improvements would probably be funded mostly by the third round of federal COVID relief money called ESSER 3.0, which stands for Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief.
That would be $15 million for East and $5 million each for the other two schools.
• Indian Springs tentatively is down for a new entrance with a covered porch of sorts, actually using the same area as the original entry.
“This is a throwback to how the school was originally designed,” architect Dineen West said.
She said renovations also would include new electrical, LED lights and HVAC; better handicapped accessibility; fire code and interior upgrades, including a new floor in the oldest part of the building; and plumbing improvements. Also, the administrative area and some classrooms would be moved around.
• East High, which would get the lion’s share of the money, is in line for projects including a new two-story-tall entryway and front addition to update the facade. The parking and bus loop area would be moved back to provide more greenspace/a plaza next to the school.
Building new administrative space would open up three classrooms. Existing science classrooms would be gutted and redone, and door hardware would be replaced. LED lighting would be installed and plumbing and heating upgraded.
• Mary Hughes, which has been part of a historic district since 2011, would get an exterior facelift and interior improvements including a new handicapped ramp at the rear of the building, new handicapped bathroom space, new facia and guttering, LED lights, and improved HVAC.
The outside projects, at least on the front of the building, would have to be approved to meet historic district standards, according to Charlie Hubbard, school system maintenance supervisor.
THIS IS NOT FINAL PLAN
The Sullivan County Board of Education during a recent work session got a first glimpse of a rough draft of the projects from architect West, although she and Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski emphasized that nothing is set in stone and that the draft is the beginning of a conversation, not a final plan.
BOE Chairman Randall Jones said most of the funding would come from ESSER 3.0 and possibly any unspent funds from ESSER 2.0.
The board set a tentative work session for 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in the main meeting room of the health and education building in Blountville.
Before that, Jones said, there probably will be a called meeting to consider details of the plan to hire the Tennessee School Boards Association at a cost of $6,500 to help find the next director of schools to replace the again-retiring Evelyn Rafalowski.
She has spent 46 years with the system, made up of 44 full-time years including a four-year term as director and a second two-year term as director, separated by a two-year stint as a part-time consultant.
