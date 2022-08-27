JOHNSON CITY — ¿Hablas inglés?

If you don’t or do, but want to learn how to speak, write and read English more fluently, Northeast State Community College’s Office of Workforce Solutions will offer two English as a second language (ESL) courses this fall.

Northeast State logo

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video