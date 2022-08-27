If you don’t or do, but want to learn how to speak, write and read English more fluently, Northeast State Community College’s Office of Workforce Solutions will offer two English as a second language (ESL) courses this fall.
They begin in September on the Northeast State at Johnson City campus.
The ESL Basic Beginner class will meet every Tuesday beginning Sept. 20 and continuing through Nov. 8, except Oct. 11 and 18.
The ESL Intermediate Learner class will meet every Thursday beginning Sept. 22 and continuing through Nov. 10, except Oct. 13 and 20.
Both class meeting times are from 6-8 p.m. in the Northeast State at Johnson City campus, 101 E. Market St., Room 1071.
The Basic Beginner ESL 1 class covers basic English vocabulary and easy conversations. The class integrates the four skill areas of English: listening, speaking, reading and writing. These four skills will concentrate on everyday and professional situations using a variety of materials.
These lessons will help students succeed with daily life tasks and with professional communication. Special emphasis is placed on recognizing and pronouncing many of the most common words in English and with understanding English clichés and slang.
The Intermediate Learner ESL 2 class is for students who have a good understanding of basic English but want to improve their communication skills.
The class covers gram- mar, writing, and speaking to help students improve their English in the workplace and in daily life.
These two classes will help students increase their participation in the English-speaking world and enjoy more success in the professional world. New English language learners as well as those students who need more English practice are welcome to participate.