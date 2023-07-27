College of Distinction

Emory & Henry College has been awarded for its commitment to affordability compared to other institutions. The recognition comes from Colleges of Distinction, a resource that selects schools based on the quality and diversity of hands-on experiences rather than relying on traditional rankings.

EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College has been honored for its commitment to affordability compared to other institutions.

The recognition comes from Colleges of Distinction, a resource that selects schools based on the quality and diversity of hands-on experiences rather than relying on traditional rankings.

