EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College has been honored for its commitment to affordability compared to other institutions.
The recognition comes from Colleges of Distinction, a resource that selects schools based on the quality and diversity of hands-on experiences rather than relying on traditional rankings.
In an era dominated by discussions about college tuition and student debt, the Affordable Colleges of Distinction award aims to assist cost-conscious students and parents in navigating the complex landscape of college financing.
Emory & Henry is notable for its affordability among the group of Colleges of Distinction, showcasing financial costs and positive outcomes.
Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer at Colleges of Distinction, emphasized the significance of addressing today’s cost of higher education.
"For new students, the ability to finance their education is a very reasonable concern. Emory & Henry has demonstrated its commitment to ensuring manageable student debt and empowering career opportunities," Schritter said.
Emory & Henry offers its students more than 90 academic programs and tracks. Additionally, an annual report provided by The van Vlissingen Center for Career and Professional Development revealed that students from the class of 2023 have landed positions in widely known workplaces and graduate programs. The graduate placement rate is more than 95%.
Being one of fewer than 150 institutions selected as an Affordable College of Distinction, Emory & Henry stands out as a unique and cost-effective choice.
"Our evaluation factors in various cost-related aspects. It is essential for us to recognize that students come from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds. Thus, our methodology incorporates weighted variables that consider family income relative to net price," Schritter said.
The selection process relies on institutional data provided by the U.S. Department of Education, focusing on low net prices proportionate to student household income.
In addition to net price, Colleges of Distinction considered median debt and mean earnings data of graduates, factoring in location, size, public/private affiliation status and the percentage of Pell Grant recipients. These criteria collectively positioned Emory & Henry among the most affordable institutions.
Our Affordable Colleges of Distinction are not just about a low price tag; they epitomize a significant return on a student's investment," Schritter said. "Emory & Henry has exemplified that an engaging, real-world education can be accessible without a hefty financial burden."
Other rankings of Distinction include: Education, Business and Equity & Inclusion.
To learn more about Emory & Henry College or apply, go online to www.ehc.edu.
About Colleges of Distinction
Since 2000, Colleges of Distinction has been dedicated to recognizing excellence in higher education across the United States. Member schools within the Colleges of Distinction consortium distinguish themselves by their unwavering focus on providing exceptional undergraduate experiences. The website offers dynamic college profiles, customized tools, and resources for students, parents, and high school.
About Emory & Henry College
Located in the Highlands of Virginia, Emory & Henry College has devoted itself since 1836 to the belief that education can have a transformative effect on an individual, a place and ultimately the wider world. Emory & Henry College is consistently ranked among the nation's best private liberal arts institutions. The College's many accolades include the Presidential Award for Service Learning, the highest national recognition for community service and service learning; top tier recognition in Washington Monthly, USA Today, Newsweek and we are also listed among the top 40 schools in Colleges that Change Lives.