EMORY, Va. — The population of Southwest Virginia just increased by 1,105 residents this fall with the largest number of undergraduate Emory & Henry College students to attend classes on its Emory campus since 2004.
That represents a 2.1% increase over the previous year.
“This is a monumental time for Emory & Henry’s future,” President John W. Wells said. “It proves the value and worth of a degree from Emory & Henry and how our students are transformational beacons to society. More and more parents and students are putting their trust in our college to deliver the best education possible with an eye on student support and job placement or graduate school admission.”
More than 425 new students joined the supportive campus, illustrating continued growth over the past three years.
“Students see the new enhancements taking place in nursing, business, student success, counseling support, extra curricular activities, and career support,” said Jennifer Pearce, Vice President for Enrollment Management and External Affairs. “Our move to division two athletics in the South Atlantic Conference has opened doors to new athletes as well as the appeal of first class academic students seeking the rigor to be the best and most flexible graduate in the market area. Our graduates are in high demand with their hands-on experiences, liberal arts foundation and career center support for preparation.”
Students living on campus have grown by 5%, with 971 students living around the Emory community. The college built a new apartment complex to house 96 more students, located off Hillman Highway this summer. Students who have moved in are enjoying the scenic location, private balconies or patios, and all new amenities.
A ribbon cutting and open house tour will be offered to the campus in September.
New students are joining the Emory & Henry College community from 28 states and 11 countries. Twenty-three percent of the new students arrived from Southwest Va. or the Tri-Cities region.
Forty eight incoming students have identified as legacy students, with a relative who graduated from Emory & Henry. This incoming class contains 66 transfer students, with more than half from community colleges like Virginia Highlands Community College and others from four-year public and private universities.
This incoming class is also increasing the campus diversity, with 17% more Hispanic, Asian, and American Indian or Alaskan Native students joining the campus community.
Also, there are 245 graduate students enrolled in Marion for advanced degree programs in Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Physicians Assistant, Clinical Mental Health Counseling and Nursing. The new Hybrid MBA program launched this fall with 12 participants.
