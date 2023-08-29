Emory & Hentry orientation 2023
CONTRIBUTED BY EMORY & HENRY COLLEGE

EMORY, Va. — The population of Southwest Virginia just increased by 1,105 residents this fall with the largest number of undergraduate Emory & Henry College students to attend classes on its Emory campus since 2004.

That represents a 2.1% increase over the previous year.


