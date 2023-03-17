EMORY & HENRY
EMORY & HENRY COLLEGE

EMORY — Come one, come all to see members of the Emory & Henry College community gather to celebrate the school’s 186th annual Founders Day.

This year’s event is scheduled for Thursday, March 23.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you