EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College plans to hold its fifth military contracting ceremony at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept 6, in Byars Hall recognizing Cadet Thomas Peery.
Peery is a third-year student from Chilhowie, Virginia, majoring in religion. He is a member of the Virginia Army National Guard and has been a varsity wrestler.
The contracting ceremony is Peery taking an oath to serve in the U.S, Army. Unlike non-contracted cadets, a Reserve Officer Training Corps or ROTC contracted cadet is considered a member of the military and will gain the rank of second lieutenant upon graduation. According to an Emory news release, contracting is an important part of a cadet’s journey through ROTC, as it shows their commitment to being a future leader in the military.
In 2018, Emory & Henry partnered with East Tennessee State University to bring back the ROTC program to its campus.
Since that time, three students have been commissioned as officers in the Army, eight are currently in the program and more are showing interest.
“This is a special day for this student and the college as Thomas is the son of our Director of Human Resources, Tracy Peery.” Emory President John W. Wells said. “He will be fully contracted with a future opportunity to serve as a commissioned officer in the United States Army.”
According to Lt. Col. Jared Powell, professor of military science at ETSU, “Peery has met all requirements including academic, physical and training to earn this opportunity. He will go on to represent themselves, Emory & Henry, Southwest Virginia and the United States Army with distinction as a commissioned officer.”
Powell will administer the contracting oath. Attendees will include the cadet’s family members and Provost and Executive Vice President Michael Puglisi.
To learn more about the program go online to www.ehc.edu/rotc. The program began in 2018 and currently has 10 cadets. Three cadets have been commissioned.
