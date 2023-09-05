EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College plans to hold its fifth military contracting ceremony at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept 6, in Byars Hall recognizing Cadet Thomas Peery.

Peery is a third-year student from Chilhowie, Virginia, majoring in religion. He is a member of the Virginia Army National Guard and has been a varsity wrestler.


To learn more about the program go online to www.ehc.edu/rotc. The program began in 2018 and currently has 10 cadets. Three cadets have been commissioned.

