EMORY, Va. — Some staff members at Emory & Henry College are on the move to new office spaces, making room for new students to call the college home this fall.
With continued increase in enrollment after a record-breaking year in fall 2022, staff in the offices of Admissions and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging offices are moving into new spaces as their historic homes are being converted back to residential space that once served students for many years on campus.
Campus leaders expect an all-time record number of overall enrolled students and an all-time record number of students living on campus this year. The college has increased its first-year enrollment by 33% since the fall of 2020.
“We are in a very fortunate situation at Emory & Henry, seeing enrollment gains with great interest in our new innovative academic programs by our faculty, our progressive move to D2 and competing in the South Atlantic Conference,” President John W. Wells said in a news release. “Students are coming from 32 states, 11 international countries and we have an 84% uptick of students from Southwest Virginia. We may be bursting at the seams, but the energy and enthusiasm is high to welcome new students to E&H and Southwest Virginia.”
Last year, college officials purchased and rented homes around the area to accommodate the growth and announced this spring the school will break ground on new apartments along College Drive and Hillman Highway to be occupied by the summer of 2023.
More than 450 new students will descend on the campus starting Aug. 6, with classes for fall semester officially starting Aug. 15, when close to 700 upperclassmen return. It’s anticipated 900 students will be living on the Emory campus, setting a new residence record surpassing 858 last year.
Overall enrollment on the Emory campus is expected to exceed 1,100 with another 280 graduate students in Marion working on advanced degrees in health sciences and health counseling. This is the first fall for new pre-nursing students to ascend on both campuses and start their journey toward earning a bachelor’s of science in nursing.