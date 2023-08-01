Semester-a-Trail at Emory & Henry

Emory & Henry College is taking applications for the spring 2024 cohort of explorers in the Semester-A-Trail Program, the only program in the United States that offers college credit for attempting a thru-hike or section of the Appalachian Trail with an academic component and training.

 EMORY & HENRY COLLEG VIA TYLER SEAGRAVES

EMORY, Va. — From along the Appalachian Trail or A.T., 25 Emory & Henry College students have earned college credit while studying in the great outdoors.

And the option again will be available next year.

Recommended for you

LATEST VIDEOS