EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College recently was named one of Virginia’s best colleges in 2023, according to Intelligent.com, a resource for program rankings and higher education planning.

Best Colleges in Virginia logo

Every year the site researches and identifies top schools in the state based on tuition fees, program strength, student readiness, return on investment, cost, student engagement, credit requirements and the available formats for coursework (i.e., on- campus or online classes).

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

For more information, go online www.ehc.edu. Full rankings of the college can be viewed online at

https://www.intelligent.com/best-

colleges-and-universities/

virginia/#emory_and_henry_college