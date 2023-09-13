EMORY, Va. — After welcoming more than 1,100 students to the main campus this fall semester, Emory & Henry College held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 12, at University Apartments.

The school's newest apartment-style living complex adds 96 new beds to the housing inventory in the fall of 2023. After the ceremony, attendees had the opportunity to tour the new living spaces.


