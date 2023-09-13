EMORY, Va. — After welcoming more than 1,100 students to the main campus this fall semester, Emory & Henry College held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 12, at University Apartments.
The school's newest apartment-style living complex adds 96 new beds to the housing inventory in the fall of 2023. After the ceremony, attendees had the opportunity to tour the new living spaces.
“We are pleased to offer a new and exciting living environment for upperclassmen in a beautiful setting,” President John W. Wells said at the ceremony. “This fall, we’ve seen a record-breaking amount of students living on campus since 2004 and have needed to come up with some creative housing options. The new apartments could not have come at a better time.”
The new University Apartments complex is on the northwest side of College Drive across from the college’s Lynch Links golf course and on a 10-acre property owned by Emory & Henry. The primary access to the complex is on Hillman Highway, just one mile from campus.
The apartments complement the current apartment-style living on campus and offer students a more independent lifestyle, according to a news release.
The apartment building is three stories and houses 96 beds in 18 apartments. A walking and bike greenway trail will be designed for easy access to campus, lined with trees, landscaping and lights.
“We are excited to provide such a functional space for students,” Dean of Students Fred George said. “Students have an additional outdoor space at the apartments, a very inviting environment to gather in.”
The new apartments, including two handicap-accessible units, are each 1,200 square feet and feature two bedrooms, two baths with walk-in closets, an open kitchen plan with all modern appliances, a dining and living space, laundry and a private balcony or patio. Ample parking has been included in the project. BurWil Construction served as the builder of the site and facility.
As housing needs grow, the plans may accommodate additional units. Future plans are for a clubhouse and an outdoor pool, which mimic what graduates would find in more contemporary housing complexes.
