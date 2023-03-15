ABINGDON — Emory & Henry College will host its 34th annual B.G. Raines Education Forum on March 22.
It will take place starting at 3:30 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. Speakers include Valerie Ellery, the keynote speaker, and Fabiana Parker. The forum is free and open to the public; however, registration the event is required.
“For 34 years the B.G Raines Education Forum has brought exemplary educators and leaders from all regions of our nation to Southwest Virginia,” said Sandra Frederick, chairwoman of the Education Department. “These guests provide our local educators and community partners with insights into student learning, current educational research, and sound teaching pedagogy that can immediately be taken back into our regional schools to benefit the children of Southwest Virginia.”
The event is held to bring together individuals from Emory & Henry, surrounding schools, businesses and industry to establish an ongoing dialogue regarding educational needs and opportunities in our region.
Ellery is an international educational consultant and best-selling author Her presentation is titled “Equipped and Empowered: Standing Strong Together.”
Ellery has dedicated 33 years to the field of education in various roles. Her educational resources have been used internationally in classrooms and universities in more than a dozen countries in literacy, self-worth and human trafficking prevention education.
She helped align a global Human Trafficking Primary Prevention Program piloted with more than 6,000 students in Thailand and worked with the Ministry of Education in South Africa to help bring human trafficking awareness to more than a million students.
In addition, Ellery served as the first K-12 Human Trafficking Education Specialist for the Florida Department of Education and currently serves as A21’s Global Human Trafficking Education Specialist, where she has helped author and launch K-12 curriculum covering human trafficking to more than 300,000 students.
Parker, the 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year, also will present at the forum.
School teachers and officials, education students and civic leaders interested in education are encouraged to attend.