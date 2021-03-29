EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College plans to hold an in-person commencement ceremony this spring for the graduating classes of 2021 and 2020 following new guidance from Gov. Ralph Northam on outdoor graduation events.
The commencement ceremony will be held at Fred Selfe Stadium rain or shine with up to 1,500 attendees on Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m. Guests must adhere to health and safety guidelines, such as wearing facemasks and social distancing. The ceremony will also be streamed live online.
“We are thrilled to be able to have an in-person commencement ceremony to safely celebrate our accomplished graduates,” President Dr. John W. Wells said. “Our students have persevered through a trying time, and we are proud of their achievements.”
The College will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as state and local guidelines and adjust accordingly.
Emory & Henry will share additional information about tickets and logistics in the coming weeks. For updates, visit ehc.edu/commencement/.