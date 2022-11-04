BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has received $1.1 million in federal funding, allowing the college to continue assisting eligible students with childcare expenses.
The Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program is administered by the U.S. Department of Education to lessen education barriers and help parents stay in college and complete a certificate or degree.
Northeast State started the program in 2018, and the new funding will allow CCAMPIS to run through Sept. 30, 2026.
The program has the capacity to subsidize full-time care for infants through preschool children for about 28 Northeast State students per year.
Northeast State has agreements with childcare centers with two- or three-star quality ratings as determined by the Tennessee Department of Human Services. A sliding fee scale determines the payment to the provider, and student- parents are required to pay at least 10% of the cost.
In cases where a student- parent has a child in a daycare that does not have a contract with Northeast State, the college will work to create an agreement with a center, provided it meets Department of Human Services requirements.
CCAMPIS funds are provided for the fall and spring semesters and during official college breaks. Limited funding may also be available during the summer. All subsidies are paid directly to the childcare center. Student copays must be paid on time, per center policies, to maintain CCAMPIS funding. Students are responsible for all other fees (application, supply, field trip, late fees, etc.).
Eligibility for the program is based on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The FAFSA determines a family’s financial status based on income, assets, benefits, family size, and the number of family members in college.
Students are required to enroll in a degree or certificate program and sign up for a minimum of six credit hours per semester. Also, students must maintain a GPA of 2.5, meet regularly with the CCAMPIS coordinator, meet with an academic adviser to develop an academic plan, and participate in one parent training activity each semester.