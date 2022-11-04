Northeast State Community College
NORTHEAST STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has received $1.1 million in federal funding, allowing the college to continue assisting eligible students with childcare expenses.

The Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program is administered by the U.S. Department of Education to lessen education barriers and help parents stay in college and complete a certificate or degree.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

For more information, contact Kerrie Hall, CCAMPIS coordinator, at (423) 354-5273 or kehall@northeaststate.edu.