WISE — Within a year, Wise County Public Schools will get to evaluate five electric schools buses.
Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth told the School Board on Thursday about the upcoming delivery, funded entirely through a $1.9 million Environmental Protection Agency Clean School Rebate from Sonny Merryman Inc. grant.
The grant covers the $1.8 million cost of five Jouley Saf-T-Liner C2 buses, which Goforth said are approximately the same size as conventionally powered buses in the school division’s fleet. Each bus can carry up to 81 students, he said, and the battery system on the buses gives them a range up to 188 miles on a single charge.
The remaining $100,000 of the grant will fund the setup of charging stations for each bus, Goforth added.
Goforth said the buses are under construction and should be delivered within nine to 12 months, He said plans call for using two buses each in the Wise and Big Stone Gap area and one in the Coeburn area. Division officials are coordinating with Old Dominion Power about setting up charging stations, he added, and the recommended basing choices allow operating the buses on relatively flat routes while evaluating them.
Each bus’s battery system takes about two to three hours to charge, Goforth said, and that will be a factor in where charging stations are placed and whether their drivers take them home each evening as other drivers take regular buses.
In other electric-related matters, the board also voted to allow division Technology Coordinator Scott Kiser to determine a final internet service supplier contract for the county’s schools and central office. Bids on the three-year E-Rate internet and wide-area network service contract were opened in late October, he said, and two bidders — current provider Point Broadband and MountaiNet — were within a few hundred dollars of each other’s bid.
A third bidder was withdrawn after bidding only on the internet service portion of the contract and not the network between the schools and the central office, said Kiser.
Based on the two remaining bids, Kiser said the monthly overall cost for internet service and network support could drop from approximately $5,000 under the current contract to approximately $2,600.
Kiser attributed the potential rates to increased internet service provider competition in recent years. The E-Rate contract program — under the Federal Communications Commission administration and funded through telephone excise taxes — offers 85% reimbursement to school systems for their contract expenses, he added.
The board later approved a measure to declare the former Flat Gap school four-acre property surplus and turn it over to the Wise County Board of Supervisors. Goforth said the site now houses the former Flat Gap High School building, which eventually became an elementary school and then a kindergarten before closing in the 1970s. The building was placed in the National Register of Historic Places in 2009.