ABINGDON — A roundtable between Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and far Southwest Virginia school officials, parents and students brought answers to his questions about schools’ collaborations on job training and instruction.
Youngkin toured Bristol and Abingdon on Monday to promote the General Assembly’s draft budget’s $1.5 billion in school construction funds and to meet with a cross section of the region’s educational sector.
After a groundbreaking for the Bristol,Virginia, school division’s planned intermediate school, Youngkin spoke on school safety. He pointed to the draft state budget’s funding for school resource officers and advocated safe school environments for students but ignored a question about his position on gun control.
Youngkin later joined 45 people — superintendents, teachers, specialists, students and parents — at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center to hear their views on what schools need to improve. The topics included classroom instruction, expectations for student progress, state education requirements, career training and internships, student mental health and a proposed state budget item for $100 million to fund “laboratory” schools for career education.
Bristol School Superintendent Keith Perrigan, Dickenson County Superintendent Haydee Robinson and Norton City Superintendent Gina Wohlford all pointed to collaboration among the region’s school divisions. All three cited The United Way of Southwest Virginia’s career intern initiative, in which United Way Director Travis Stanton has worked to link students with area businesses through career expos.
Stanton said the expos let students get hands-on exposure to work opportunities, and the United Way then helps place those students into internships with participating businesses.
The superintendents all pointed to the Region VII Virtual Academy, which has allowed some students to continue out-of-classroom instruction through the height of the pandemic and beyond.
Virtual Academy Director Kaitlin Kazmi told Youngkin her organization developed as Southwest Virginia school systems came together to find ways to provide remote, out-of-classroom education for students during the pandemic.
Kazmi said the academy has helped avoid enrollment losses by allowing students to use remote education while remaining enrolled in their school systems.
“Almost $5 million stayed in this region,” Kazmi told Youngkin. “Those students could have gone to other digital learning providers.”
Kazmi and others in the panel agreed that remote learning, however, requires parental and educator support for students to be successful.
“You can be successful in virtual learning,“ said Kazmi, “but not every student can.”
Robinson and Wohlford both pointed to their divisions’ dependence on community connection and cooperation.
“In a small rural school system, you find that it’s the tapestry of the community,” said Robinson. She added that small communities often face the departure of their high school and college graduates because of the lack of job opportunities.
“When you want to be here,” Wohlford said of graduates, “you have to be innovative and have to find ways to be here.”
Wohlford said programs like the Claude Moore Foundation are helping fund nursing and health career programs at the Wise County Career and Technical Center. Norton and Wise County both send students to the center.
“Innovation is how we have to survive in Southwest Virginia,” Robinson added.
After the roundtable, Robinson said increasing teacher salaries is key to dealing with teacher shortages in the region — the state draft budget includes a state match to give teachers a 5% pay hike for each of the next two fiscal years.
Perrigan said a gubernatorial budget amendment would give flexibility in how localities give those raises, would help divisions give a bigger initial hike in the first year and get more money faster in teachers’ paychecks. The budget, however, limits the raise to 5% per year.
“We hope the governor gets that message and potentially amends it,” Perrigan added.
“With this new administration it’s a learning curve for all of us,” said Wohlford, “but I think if we focus on expectations of them and them of us and keep working forward and being positive, having things like this is crucial.”
Perrigan said he felt Youngkin came to Southwest Virginia “because we have handled things differently.”
“Even though we have experienced enrollment loss, we haven’t experienced it as greatly as some school divisions,” said Perrigan. “We’ve rebounded quickly and have had a lot of in-person learning opportunities for our students as we went through that.”
“We embrace how to do things better,” Robinson said. She said a Youngkin-ordered 90-day report on school performance since the height of the pandemic was not a good representation of the region’s school systems.
“In their data, every school division in Region VII exceeded the data that was shared in that state report,” said Perrigan, “and we wanted to get that message to the governor. With the budget we also get the resources we need to set those higher expectations.”