BLUFF CITY — A future Global Citizen is walking the halls of Sullivan East High School.
Emma Hatcher, a senior, has won a four-year scholarship, expenses and a study-abroad program from East Tennessee State.
BLUFF CITY — A future Global Citizen is walking the halls of Sullivan East High School.
Emma Hatcher, a senior, has won a four-year scholarship, expenses and a study-abroad program from East Tennessee State.
“Congratulations to Emma Hatcher for earning the Global Citizen Scholarship at ETSU,” East Principal Andy Hare said.
“This scholarship covers tuition, housing, and all expenses for the next four years plus a study abroad program! Emma will be majoring in marketing and Spanish with a minor in Global Citizenship.”
This information is from the ETSU website regarding the Global Scholars Program, which in the fall of 2021 replaced the University Honors Scholars Program.
“A Global Citizen is someone who is aware of and understands the wider world — as well as their place within it — and who engages meaningfully and positively with diverse people, places, events, opportunities and challenges,” the ETSU website for the program says.
Incoming students with at least a 26 ACT and 3.5 unweighted high school GPA are invited to apply for the Honors Global Citizen Scholars Program (GCS).
“Admitted students will join a cohort and be challenged to grow in understanding the most important challenges facing humanity, exploring your ethical role in the world and enacting changes to make a positive difference,” the website says.
“The program prepares students for personal and professional lives that make positive impacts both in their communities and in our rapidly changing global society. The Global Citizen Scholars program also helps students develop competencies to make them more prepared for and competitive for 21st workplaces.
“Many of these competencies relate to global learning and understanding, but others hit on more traditional competencies related to things like teamwork, communication, and adaptability,” according to the website.
The website says those in the program “may choose any major; however, we are particularly interested in students with interests in foreign language study and semester-long study abroad opportunities. Global Citizen Scholars are required to live on campus their first and second years as part of the Honors Living and Learning Community.”
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.