JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University's Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy is offering two free virtual Open House events for students interested in pursuing a career in pharmacy:
- Pre-Pharmacy Virtual Open House, Feb. 23, 4:30-6 p.m. for high school students
- PharmD Virtual Open House, Feb. 27, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for students ready to begin classes in the Fall
The events will offer a welcome from Dean Debbie Byrd, an overview of the college’s nationally recognized program, a chance to talk with student pharmacists, admissions information, and details on the many unique careers in pharmacy, including traditional community settings, internal medicine, pediatrics, oncology and more.
“We are excited to offer these preview days to give prospective students a chance to learn more about some of the over 30 unique pharmacy career options that they can experience while at Gatton College of Pharmacy,” said Byrd. “With the COVID-19 pandemic still an urgent concern in the Appalachian Highlands and beyond, the world needs pharmacists more than ever before. We look forward to welcoming the Class of 2025 when we resume operations on campus this fall.”
Students who apply for Fall 2021 admission before March 1, can earn an application fee waiver by emailing their PharmCAS ID to pharmacy@etsu.edu. On-campus tours can be scheduled individually by contacting pharmacy@etsu.edu or (423) 439-6338.
Register for the free open house events at etsu.edu/pharmacy. Zoom details will be sent to those registered closer to time.