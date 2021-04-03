JOHNSON CITY —Thinking about teaching at a college or university someday?
This fall, the Clemmer College at East Tennessee State University will offer a graduate certificate in Higher Education Teaching.
The 15-credit hour program is designed for those who are seeking higher education teaching positions as well as current faculty who want to enhance their skills. Students will learn about pedagogical and curriculum design tools relevant within the higher education landscape.
Eligibility requirements include having a 3.0 grade point average in the most current awarded degree program. Applicants must also hold a graduate degree or be currently enrolled in a graduate program and have at least one semester of study completed.
“Teaching at the post-secondary level is a highly rewarding career and provides an opportunity for professionals to share their knowledge, experience and important lessons learned with the next generation of leaders,” said Dr. Jill Channing, chair of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis at ETSU. “In addition, we conduct research in our fields and follow emerging trends and new ideas that shape the profession.”
Channing said students in the higher education certificate program can transfer between 9 and 15 credit hours toward the doctoral program in educational leadership’s higher education concentration in the Clemmer College.
For more information, visit www.etsu.edu/coe/elpa/ or contact Channing at channing@etsu.edu.