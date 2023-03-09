BLUFF CITY — Anthony “AJ” Torbett, a junior at Sullivan East High School, has been chosen to attend the 2023 Tennessee Governor’s School for the Sciences & Engineering with a full scholarship.

More than 750 students applied to the GSSE this year, and Torbett was selected as one of a limited group of fully funded students. About one in 10 who are applied for the STEM or science, technology, engineering and math program.

