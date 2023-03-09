Sullivan East High School junior AJ Torbett is honored for being chosen for a full scholarship to the 2023 Tennessee Governor's School, to be held in Knoxville at the University of Tennessee this summer. With him is East High counselor Sunday Greer and Principal Andy Hare.
BLUFF CITY — Anthony “AJ” Torbett, a junior at Sullivan East High School, has been chosen to attend the 2023 Tennessee Governor’s School for the Sciences & Engineering with a full scholarship.
More than 750 students applied to the GSSE this year, and Torbett was selected as one of a limited group of fully funded students. About one in 10 who are applied for the STEM or science, technology, engineering and math program.
This year’s program will be held on the campus of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville June 4-July 1.
Torbett is the son of Richard and Ambre Torbett of Piney Flats.
According to the website for the program: “All students take the common ‘STEM in the morning’ classes and their choice of an additional afternoon STEM class that suits their interest.”
Further, it says that the GSSE is for rising high school juniors and seniors, current sophomores and juniors, who live in Tennessee and that applications are accepted only online.
Further, the site says about 75 students are selected for a full scholarship position, with a limited number of partially funded positions available to students not selected for one of the full scholarship positions.
GSSE funding supports housing, meals, instructional materials and activities for full scholarship students. A portion of those costs will be covered for partially funded students, the website says.