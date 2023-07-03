BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School’s Deb Brooks is the latest to be featured in the Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
The Texas native just completed her 22nd year in education, the last 16 as an art teacher at Sullivan East. She earned her art degree and master’s degree in education from Texas State University and her Master of Arts as a reading specialist from East Tennessee State University.
“Ms. Brooks is one of the most thoughtful and dedicated teachers I have ever had the pleasure of working with during my career,” said East High principal Andy Hare, who nominated Brooks. “She is the first to volunteer and sees every project through with the highest degree of professionalism.”
Brooks has been the Sullivan County school’s Student Council and Art Club sponsor every year she has been at East. Throughout her career, she has also been the Fine and Performing Arts Department chairwoman for 11 years and been named EPIC “Teacher of the Month” four times and a Teacher Leader for eight years. She was a sponsor of the National Honor Society for four years and the Dyslexia 504 testing coordinator for three years.
As the Student Council adviser, she serves in community service opportunities and coordinates homecoming, High School Readiness Night, STEAM Night, eighth grade tours, new student orientation, the school talent show and the annual Fine Arts Festival.
“I love having the opportunity to teach ownership in our school to the students,” Brooks said of her club involvement in the school. “We have a great school, great community and amazing students, and we want them to be proud of where they live and go to school.”
During her time at East, she has been a strong advocate for cross-collaboration among different subjects. She has written and been awarded multiple grants for students.
Most recently she earned almost $4,000 for printmaking and sublimation for her art class and the career technical education machine shop class. It is because of this passion that she implements the STEAM — which stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math — Night program at Sullivan East.
During this evening, community members and students learn how what they are taught in school is used in the workforce. Representatives from area businesses and industry showcase their products and services alongside the school subject that most relates to their work.
“Our community is strong because Ms. Brooks has used her passion to showcase our students every chance she gets,” Hare wrote in nominating Brooks.
“Her efforts with the community outreach programs she coordinates, like STEAM and High School Readiness Night, really bridge those gaps that (used) to exist between school and business/industry. It also shows that what the students are learning can and will help them when they graduate. It helps demonstrate that we are all on the same team, Team Sullivan East.”