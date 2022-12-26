Editor’s note: This is part of an ongoing series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals and assistant principals in the greater Kingsport area.
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School’s Anthony Todt, who returned to his high school alma mater to teach after college, is the latest Teacher Spotlight recipient.
He also helped bring the competitive solar go-kart team into being at the school.
Nominated by East Principal Andy Hare, Todt is a 2007 graduate of East and went on to King University on a track scholarship. There, he earned his Bachelor of Science in physics and master’s in education and is working on his Ed.S.
“Mr. Todt is more than a teacher/coach at Sullivan East. He is a tremendous example for all students to follow,” Hare said in nominating Todt.
“His work beyond the classroom personifies the term lifelong learner,” Hare said. “He demonstrates, through action, that learning is fun and can be accomplished by everyone. His cross curricular work has bridged the gap between CTE (career technical education) and physics with his solar go-kart project.”
Todt is a 12-year veteran physics, astronomy and Advanced Placement physics teacher at East. He also serves as the Science Department chairman and Niswonger STEM.LD (science, technology, engineering and math) coordinator at Sullivan East.
STEM.LD is an $8 million federal research grant project intended to increase student participation and improve student outcomes in STEM courses.
In addition to being a successful teacher, Todt has served as head volleyball coach and currently serves as an assistant track coach and the assistant STEM/robotics coach.
Awards include being recognized by the National Association of Rocketry and having written and received the TVA STEM Grant. His research in astronomy was published in the January 2011 edition of Information Bulletin of Variable Stars with his “Study of the Eccentric-Orbit Binary GSC 03152-01202.”
Todt said he is “glowing with that Patriot Pride” in reference to his working with his students.
Outside of his work at Sullivan East, Todt has served as a research assistant with the U.S. Air Force Academy, served as a teacher with the Niswonger Foundation and is an East Tennessee State University Noyce Scholarship Mentor in physics.
“It is because of amazing alumni like Mr. Todt giving back to their community that our students thrive in their educational journey. Mr. Todt could have his choice of places to teach, but he chose his alma mater and we are all better because he is here.”