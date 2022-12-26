Editor’s note: This is part of an ongoing series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals and assistant principals in the greater Kingsport area.

BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School’s Anthony Todt, who returned to his high school alma mater to teach after college, is the latest Teacher Spotlight recipient.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video