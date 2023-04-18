Sullivan East High School near Bluff City hosted its annual CTE Kindergarten Day the week of April 10. East Principal Andy Hare said the Class of 2035 was introduced to all the CTE (career technical education) opportunities awaiting them once they enter high school. The sixth annual event was organized and led by the Sullivan East FFA. Students participated in hands on activities in each of the schools CTE classrooms during the visit.
