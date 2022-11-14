Editor’s note: This is part of an ongoing series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals and assistant principals in the greater Kingsport area.
BLUFF CITY — A local teacher who excels as a biology teacher, co-sponsor of school groups, college coach and camp counselor is the latest Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight recipient.
Sullivan East High School principal Andy Hare nominated biology teacher Maegan Henry for the honor.
Henry is a seven-year veteran biology teacher, all spent at Sullivan East. The Graham High School (Bluefield, Virginia) alumna is a bachelor’s degree graduate of King University, earned her master’s in education from Union College and is working on her doctorate at Carson-Newman University.
In addition to being a successful educator, Hare said, Henry is the co-sponsor of the National Honor Society and First Priority faculty adviser.
She earned her teaching tenure in 2021 and was named the EPIC Teacher of the Month for May 2022. Hare said EPIC stands for Encourage Protect Invest Connect, a character education program “where we honor teachers and students for doing good deeds.”
In addition to her responsibilities and activities at Sullivan East, Henry is a camp counselor at Camp Nakanawa and an assistant track coach at King University, where she was a standout on the track team.
“I am thrilled and honored to be part of the Patriot Nation at Sullivan East,” Henry said. “I love our students and am blessed to get to teach them every day.”
Henry is “the embodiment of the perfect teacher leader,” Hare said.
“Ms. Henry goes out of her way to make her students feel important and owns her duties to make the future a better place through her interaction with students,” Hare said. “Sullivan East is better because of Ms. Henry. It’s not a mistake that we are a Level 5 school.”
Level 5 is a designation given to schools through the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System that measures students’ academic growth. Level 5 is the highest level and notes that students made more progress than expected over the course of a year.
“When you have people like Ms. Henry teaching,” said Hare, “you can’t help but succeed.”