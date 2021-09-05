JONESBOROUGH — Earthmoving and some timber cutting are underway at the future site of the campus for a new Christian high school and middle school near Tri-Cities Crossing, just off Fordtown Road near Colonial Heights.
However, Britt Stone, principal and head of school for Tri-Cities Christian Academy, the former Tri-Cities Christian School, said that the former rolling farmland will keep much of its natural feel.
“We actually started moving dirt” about six weeks ago, Stone said in a recent interview.
Bob Brown, executive director of Morristown-based Lakeway Christian Schools, and Stone said a ribbon cutting likely will be held in the spring of 2022, with the school opening in the fall of 2024, not the fall of 2023 as originally planned.
They described the facility as one with state-of-the-art STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs, as well as athletic and arts facilities, with an overarching educational program that is Christ-centered.
“Where the school will go is mostly meadow,” Brown said in a recent interview. He said the earthmoving and timber cutting are being done in a way to maintain the woods and meadows setting “as much as we can.”
WHAT ARE SCHOOL DETAILS?
The new 200,000-square-foot Tri-Cities Christian Academy, which will be similar to Lakeway Christian Academy, will be on a 75-acre campus on the site of a former farm. The school earlier had been presented as an approximately $40 million project, but Brown said he didn’t want to put a dollar amount on the project now because its construction will be bid out and construction and materials costs have increased.
The location is near Exit 56 of Interstate 81. Just to the east of the site, which includes an old brick farmhouse and two barns, is the Kingsport city limits; just to the west is the Washington County line. Although in Sullivan County, the new school’s address is 1973 Fordtown Road, Jonesborough (the county seat of Washington County).
Jonesville, Virginia-based Glass Machinery is doing the earthmoving, excavating and timber work, while others are dismantling one of the two barns. A natural gas pipeline crosses the property and will not be disturbed, but in the area where the building will go, fill will be used to level the site.
WHAT IS LAKEWAY CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS?
Lakeway Christian Schools has three schools:
• Lakeway Christian Academy in White Pine, which in 2020 opened a school that is very similar to what is planned in the Tri-Cities — a middle and high school;
• Cornerstone Academy in Morristown, an elementary school;
• Tri-Cities Christian Academy in Blountville, a grades pre-K-12 school on state Route 75 near Tri-Cities Airport. It joined the Lakeway family in 2020.
WHAT IS TRI-CITIES PLAN?
The plan for Tri-Cities is for all grades to move to the Fordtown Road site. Then a new elementary facility might be built on the current site along state Route 75 near Tri-Cities Airport or at another location. One possibility is the former Colonial Heights Middle School, which Sullivan County Schools plans to declare as surplus.
The new site would become a middle school and high school, with the 600-student elementary school in Blountville or potentially somewhere else. Stone said he envisions a grades 6-12 school that could hold 800 to 1,000 students, although he said architects have indicated it could accommodate 1,200 if there is that much demand.
Stone said that since he came about 18 months ago to head the Tri-Cities school, enrollment has grown from 122 in April 2020 to 245 as of late August.
“We have caps on several classes,” Stone said.
“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to address these issues,” Stone said. “How can we offer a Christ-centered education to as many students as we can? Our limiting factor is space right now.”
Brown said growth has also occurred at the other two Lakeway Christian Schools campuses.
“It’s a bright future for us and for other schools. We don’t see ourselves as competitors,” Brown said. As a case in point, he said he remains friends with the head of Providence School in Johnson City, Benjamin Holland, a former employee of what has become Lakeway Christian Schools. Providence serves grades pre-K through 12.
Other religious schools in the area include St. Dominic Catholic School, a pre-K-to-fifth grade school in Kingsport, and some smaller religious schools.