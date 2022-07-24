BLOUNTVILLE — Turnout at Sullivan County’s three early voting locations hasn’t exactly been drawing crowds. Early voting began July 15 and voter turnout in the first six days totaled about 1,220.
During the early voting period, which continues through July 30, voters may cast in-person ballots at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium, the Slater Center in Bristol, or the Sullivan County Election Office in Blountville.
On Election Day, however, voters must go to their assigned precinct.
Of the 1,200 residents who have taken advantage of early voting so far this election, the majority (681) have cast ballots at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium. And most, by a wide margin, have chosen to participate in the Republican Party primary (874) compared to the Democratic Party primary (321). Twenty-five voters chose to skip the primaries and vote only in the county general election.
The ballot includes nearly every office in Sullivan County government, two seats on the Sullivan County Board of Education, and several state-level judicial retention questions.
Few races, however, are competitive. Most have precisely the number of candidates as positions to fill.
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable is the Republican nominee for reelection and faces two independent candidates as challengers: Val Edwards George and Bobby Weaver. And only two Sullivan County Commission district seats have competition on the ballot.
In the race for two-seat District 7, voters have three choices: incumbent Sam Jones (Republican), Travis Ward (Republican), and Lori Love (Democrat).
In the race for two-seat District 9, voters also have three choices: Joe Carr (Republican), Joseph “Joe” MacMurray (Republican), and Randall Bowers (independent).
Three independent candidates are vying for one position as constable in District 1 (unexpired term): John Brothers, Dylan Joseph Rice, and Michael J. Rutherford Sr.
This will be the second election conducted in Sullivan County using a new paper ballot voting system. The only change voters might notice this time is the actual ballot size. Due to the number of offices included in the election, the paper ballot will be legal-sized rather than letter-sized.
And all voters will receive a ballot with races on both sides.
Voters do not have to vote in all races, or for that matter in any race — blank ballots may be cast.
Complete sample ballots are posted at the entrance to each of the three early voting locations and a sample ballot was printed in the Kingsport Times News. To view a sample ballot online, go to www.scelect.org.
In Democratic Party primary races for offices on the November ballot:
• There are three candidates seeking the nomination to run for governor: Camita Faye Atwater, Jason Brantly Martin, and JB Smiley Jr.
• One candidate is seeking the nomination to run for U.S. House District 1: Cameron Parsons.
• Terry Marek and Lori Love are running for the part’s District 4 state committeeman and committeewoman, respectively.
No Democrats filed to seek the nomination to the Bristol, Tennessee BOE or the Johnson City BOE. (Only voters within those districts will see those races on their ballots.)
In the Republican Party primary races for offices on the ballot in November:
• Gov. Bill Lee, U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, state Rep. John Crawford, state Rep. Bud Hulsey, and state Rep. Scotty Campbell are unopposed to become their party’s nominees for reelection.
• Matthew Jerry Johnson and Linda D. Buckles are seeking to become the nominees for District 4 state committeeman and committeewoman, respectively.
• For Bristol, Tennessee BOE, Jennifer Henson is the sole candidate to become the party’s nominee for the East District seat, Debbie Darnell is the sole candidate for the South District seat, and no one is seeking the West District seat.
• Four candidates are seeking the nomination for four Johnson City BOE seats. They are Thomas Hager Jr., Jonathan Kinnick, Paula Treece and Robert Williams.
About 200 poll workers will work throughout Sullivan County in this election.
The deadline to register and be eligible to vote in this election has passed.
The last day to request an absentee-by-mail ballot is July 28.
Early voting hours at each of the three locations are: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon.