Poll officials Joan Zimmerman and Ron Harrison work to ready the Civic Auditorium location for early voting

Poll officials Joan Zimmerman and Ron Harrison work to get the Kingsport Civic Auditorium location ready for early voting.

 J.H. OSBORNE/Kingsport Times News

BLOUNTVILLE — Turnout at Sullivan County’s three early voting locations hasn’t exactly been drawing crowds. Early voting began July 15 and voter turnout in the first six days totaled about 1,220.

During the early voting period, which continues through July 30, voters may cast in-person ballots at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium, the Slater Center in Bristol, or the Sullivan County Election Office in Blountville.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video