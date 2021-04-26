If You Go

The protocols regarding COVID-19 are the same as they were in August and November of 2020.

Election officials can't require it, but they do encourage all voters to properly wear a face covering when voting and practice social distancing.

State law directs that only individuals voting or legally assisting a voter can enter a polling place.

Campaigning and soliciting votes is prohibited inside a polling location and within 100 feet of the entrance. Violation of these laws is a Class C Misdemeanor.

The only advertisement or apparel that is prohibited inside a polling location is that which pertains to a candidate on the ballot in the May 18, 2021 Kingsport Municipal Election.