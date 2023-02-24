EMORY & HENRY COLLEGE OPEN HOUSE COMING FEB. 25

The Emory & Henry College Blue & Gold Open House and FAFSA (Federal Application for Student Aid) 101 Workshop are set to start 1 p.m. Saturday.

EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College’s Office of Admissions is hosting a Blue & Gold open house with events early in the day and a free financial aid workshop.

It begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Kelly Library on the Emory campus.

For more information about these events or to register for the Blue & Gold open house or the FAFSA 101 Workshop, go online to ehc.edu/Feb25.

