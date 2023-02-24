EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College’s Office of Admissions is hosting a Blue & Gold open house with events early in the day and a free financial aid workshop.
It begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Kelly Library on the Emory campus.
E&H is dedicated to ensuring students can join its growing campus community and experience what makes the college a special place to live, learn and grow as they receive a connected liberal arts education and prepare for the world of work, according to a news release from the school.
“Our open house events are the perfect opportunity for future students to get to know our campus and how they can grow into the people they want to become at Emory & Henry,” Vice President for Enrollment Management and External Affairs Jennifer Pearce said.
The event is an opportunity for prospective students to explore what the college has to offer, including academic and extracurricular programs at the Academic & Campus Life Fair.
In addition to the fair, prospective students will tour the campus with a student Blue & Gold Ambassador, share a free lunch in the cafeteria with current students, and leave the event with an E&H T-shirt.
“Meeting our faculty, staff and students personally as well as taking time to see the facilities that will make up a student’s home away from home is the No. 1 reason to pay a visit and help make a decision,” Pearce said.
The free FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) 101 Workshop event is designed for students, parents, high school contacts and anyone who wishes to learn about FAFSA.
The financial aid application is available for all students and must be filed every year to ensure continued financial aid. Director of Admissions Traci Harrison and Director of Financial Aid Scarlett Blevins will lead the workshop. This session is aimed at answering specific questions and providing a general overview of financial aid.
E&H is offering its highest academic merit aid scholarships, new DII scholarships, and interest and performance scholarships to students. Close to 100% of students receive scholarships and aid access support.
“We want the FAFSA filing to be an easy process too and are here to answer any questions,” Pearce said.
For more information about these events or to register for the Blue & Gold open house or the FAFSA 101 Workshop, go online to ehc.edu/Feb25.
