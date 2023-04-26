EMORY, Va. — A signing ceremony was recently held to acknowledge the King-Earp-Ross Memorial Endowed Scholarship, established in December 2022 to benefit graduates of a Southwest Virginia high school.

Initial donor Evans L. King Jr. started the scholarship to recognize and acknowledge the outstanding accomplishments and life of his father, Evans L. King Class of 1934, as well as those of James E. “Buddy” Earp ’51 and Omar G. Ross ’54.

