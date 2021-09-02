BLOUNTVILLE — A “construction dropout” has been filled near the track at the new West Ridge High School, according to the principal and head of Sullivan County Schools.
The hole, which developed near the pole vault area, also has been referred to as a sinkhole. Whatever it is called, if the fix holds the hole won’t be there for the Wolves’ first home football game on Friday night.
“The construction dropout issue has been resolved and they were pouring concrete to close and finish today,” West Ridge Principal Josh Davis said Tuesday via email.
“The dropout is repaired and sealed. No date set yet for the ribbon cutting,” Sullivan County interim Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said Wednesday via text. She said she doesn’t yet have the cost of the fix.
The school system had planned a ribbon cutting at the Ridge Walk brick path near the football field encircled by the track on Aug. 18. However, that was delayed because of heavy rains.
The ribbon cutting date was also about the time the hole appeared.
Rafalowski explained on Aug. 26 that the opening developed near a hole construction workers made to repair a drain pipe that serves the artificial turf football field.
She said surface rainwater eroded the hole, probably through the repair project.
The construction dropout, as she, Davis, and school board Chairman Randall Jones have called it, formed during or after the time of the heavy rain. She said surface rainwater eroded the hole likely at least partly through the repair project hole.
Moving forward, Rafalowski said the ribbon cutting for the school would be scheduled later. In addition, she said the rubbery surface of the track would be applied after football season.
Meanwhile, on Friday the Wolves will play the Science Hill Hilltoppers. It will be the first football game West Ridge has played at home and only the second game in the new school’s brief history.
West Ridge beat Volunteer in Church Hill on Aug. 20. What was to have been the second away game Aug. 27 with Daniel Boone was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in Boone’s program.
Kickoff time for the Science Hill game is set for 7 p.m. West Ridge is at 380 Lynn Road, off Exit 63 of Interstate 81.
The school will be collecting food donations in barrels at stadium entrances for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.
In addition, the school board voted to delay awarding the construction bid July 16, 2018, after questions about blast pits from rock removal at the site. The board, after the explanation that the blast pits weren’t sinkholes, then approved the contract Aug. 1, 2018.
Rafalowski later said that contract approval delay, combined with the weather delays later, in effect put the school construction a year behind, although the August 2020 opening would have been in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.