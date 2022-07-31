BLOUNTVILLE — For the 2022-23 academic year, Sullivan County Schools’ revamped student dress code prohibits blankets “at any time,” allows clothing with rips, holes or tears only below the mid-thigh, and prohibits leashes.

The code also bans form-fitting leotard/spandex/leggings if not covered to mid-thigh; costumes, including tails, ears, masks, hats and flags except on special day designation by the school administration; and using as footwear roller skates, skate shoes, bedroom slippers or house shoes.

