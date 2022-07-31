BLOUNTVILLE — For the 2022-23 academic year, Sullivan County Schools’ revamped student dress code prohibits blankets “at any time,” allows clothing with rips, holes or tears only below the mid-thigh, and prohibits leashes.
The code also bans form-fitting leotard/spandex/leggings if not covered to mid-thigh; costumes, including tails, ears, masks, hats and flags except on special day designation by the school administration; and using as footwear roller skates, skate shoes, bedroom slippers or house shoes.
Kingsport City Schools has similar language in its dress code, including the prohibitions on blankets, costumes, and jeans with holes above the knee.
The city school board recently indicated in a work session that it might look at further revisions to the dress code later or possibly move in the direction of school uniforms.
DON’T BRING YOUR OWN DEVICE
Meanwhile, KCS students no longer will be allowed to sign on to the system’s WiFi with non-school devices such as cell phones, tablets, Chromebooks and computers. Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said students and parents were notified in May of the policy, which reflects the system’s having a 1-to-1 ratio of devices to students for grades 2 through 12.
FREE MEALS FEWER AND FURTHER BETWEEN
In addition, the end of a federal free school meal policy means no free lunches in either school system except for five Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) schools that directly qualify in Kingsport — Sevier Middle and Jackson, Kennedy, Lincoln and Roosevelt elementary schools — and another five in Sullivan County — Ketron, Sullivan, Central Heights, Emmett and Bluff City elementary schools.
Otherwise, students’ families must file and qualify with income guidelines individually for free or reduced meals. Sullivan County has decided to continue free breakfasts despite the federal change, but Kingsport will offer free breakfasts only in its five CEP schools.
NEW GRADING SCALE IN TENNESSEE
Across Tennessee as students head back to the classroom in August, a grading scale change all but mandated by the state is coming to at least grades 9-12. The new scale is based on a 10-point spread in which an “A” is 90-100, a “B” 80-89,” down to an “F” being 59 or below.
“It’s not retroactive,” Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said in a recent phone interview about the recent guidance from the state Board of Education, meaning grade point averages from past years will not be recalculated. Both the county and city adopted the change in grades 3-12.
However, on social media and in recent city and county school board meetings, the dress code discussion was by far the dominant topic as Kingsport prepares for the first day of students on Monday, Aug. 1 and Sullivan County for the first day a week later.
The full dress codes are available on the two systems’ websites: sullivank12.net/ for the county and www.k12k.com/ for the city. Copies also are attached to the online version of this article.
SULLIVAN DRESS CODE
“The main purpose of the dress code and the discipline policies is to prepare students to participate in the community and the workplace and to teach students appropriate standards of dress,” the county’s 2022-23 dress code document states. “Every possible situation cannot be addressed in this policy; therefore, the administration reserves the right to make amendments deemed necessary for the welfare of the school.”
The Board of Education adopted the updated dress code at its July 14 meeting. It says:
• “Clothing must be “appropriately sized, securely, fastened and cover midriff, back, dies, shoulders and all undergarments at all time.”
• “Rips, holes or tears in clothing must be below mid-thigh.”
• “See-through, revealing or mesh garments must not be worn without appropriate coverage underneath” that meets the dress code requirements.
• “Gang paraphernalia, garments and/or jewelry, tattoos or other insignias” that “display or suggest sexual, vulgar, drug, alcohol or tobacco-related wording/graphics or may tend to provide violence of disruption in school shall not be worn.”
• “Clothing must not state, employ or depict hate speech or imagery targeting groups based on race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, religious affiliation or any other characteristics protected by federal or state law or board policy.”
• Any clothing or jewelry “that may cause injury, including by not limited to items with spikes or sharp objects, wallet chains, leashes and heavy link chains are not allowed.”
• Student whose much be safe and “appropriate for the learning environment,” with in appropriate footwear including but not limited to “roller skates, skate shoes and bedroom slippers/house shoes.”
• Form-fitting leotard/spandex/leggings are not allowed “unless proper outer garments cover to mid-thigh length or longer in both front and back. Dresses, skirts, shorts/skorts, must cover to mid-thigh length or longer in both front and back.”
• “Clothing and footwear traditionally designed as sleepwear shall not be worn.”
• Head gear including but not limited to “caps, hats, bandanas, hoodies with hoods up, sweatbands and/or sunglasses shall not be worn indoors on campus unless permitted by the principal for religious or medical reasons. Students may wear sunglasses, hats or other sun-protective wear while outdoors during school hours” if they do not otherwise violate the dress code.
• “Costume wear (such as tails, ears, masks, hats, flags, etc) is not allowed to be worn except on special days designated by the school administration.”
• “Blankets are not allowed at school at any time.”
Rafalowski said the dress code has changed very slightly, including the new “mid-thigh” standard.
Some have argued on Facebook that leggings are no worse than skinny jeans, but Rafalowski said the leggings policy was not changed from the former policy. It dates back to 2010 and the popularity of leggings worn by Miley Cyrus as “Hannah Montana” on the Disney Channel.
“There’s really not a change. We just tried to condense it on one page and be more concise,” Rafalowski said.
She said the skate shoes are more an elementary school issue and no blankets were part of the previous policy.
“Tik Tok has introduced lots of different things we’ve had to deal with proactively,” Rafalowski said. And she said the mask prohibition does not apply to face masks used against COVID-19.
KINGSPORT DRESS CODE
The Kingsport Board of Education at a July 26 work session got a report on the KCS dress code, requested by Vice President Todd Golden. Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said KCS wanted to draw attention to the dress code and to be proactive about enforcing it. BOE President Melissa Woods said the attention would set the tone and enforcement at the start of school.
True said the reminder document came out of a recent administrative retreat focused on creating the best school environment possible, including student dress. Tennessee law prohibits clothing in schools that reveals “underwear or body parts in an indecent manner.”
According to the KCS dress code updated this month in the Student Handbook, pages 42-44:
AT ALL GRADE LEVELS:
“Student dress should ensure a neutral environment that is conducive to learning and protective of the educational process.” The code is in effect from arrival at school until the end of the school’s instructional day.
Applicable to all students:
• “Any clothing deemed disruptive or distracting to the educational process or that is a safety hazard is prohibited.
• “Accommodations for students with religious requirements will be made on an individual basis.
• “Accommodations for students with disabilities will be made on an individual basis.
• “Students with special conditions requiring special consideration should contact the principal or an assistant principal.
• “All clothing should be clean and in good repair. Clothing should have no rips, tears, holes or frays that show skin or undergarments above the knee.
• “No see-through and/or sheer clothing or cutouts are permitted.
• “ No industrial or pet chains or collars around neck, wrists, or waist, or chains attached to wallets or clothing is permitted.
• “Student should wear footwear appropriate for physical education activities.
• “Accessories must not disrupt the educational process or draw undo attention to the individual.
• “ No sunglasses may be worn or visible indoors at any time during the day.
• “Spirit group uniforms worn to class must meet all dress code requirements.
• “Clothing and accessories must be free of offensive or suggestive words or graphics and contain no references to drugs, alcohol, tobacco, illegal/immoral substances, or activities. Any clothing item with text, logos, or graphics that promote banned substances (tobacco, alcohol, drugs, and drug paraphernalia) or are provocative, derogatory or revealing (sexually explicit) are not appropriate.
• “No observable lack of undergarments is permitted nor are undergarments or underwear permitted to be exposed.
• “Students are not allowed to wear, carry or display gang paraphernalia or items associated with gangs. Student attire cannot be modified (i.e., rolling up a pant leg to display gang affiliation).
IN GRADES PRE-K-5:
• “Shirts/tops should be of adequate length to cover the midriff (waistline).
• “Shirts/tops must have a neckline that does not expose any portion of the breast.
• “Shirts/tops worn with leggings, tights or stretch pants must cover the student appropriately (covering all private areas).
• “Pants and shorts must have NO rips, tears, holes or frays that show skin or undergarments above the knee.
• “Head coverings are to be stored and not visible at any time during the instructional school day. This includes hats, scarves, sweatbands, bandanas (rolled or otherwise), stockings, hoods, etc. Exceptions may be made regarding head coverings worn for religious reasons.
• “Shoes must be worn at all times. No house shoes or slippers are permitted. Shoes must have a sole strong enough not to bend heel to toe.
• “Student should wear footwear appropriate for physical education activities.
• “Elementary schools require that facial piercings be removed and replaced with clear plugs that do not protrude beyond the skin.
“NOTE: It is recommended that parent/guardian(s) supply one (1) set of extra clothing for Pre-K and Kindergarten students in case of an accident.”
IN GRADES 6-12:
“The principal shall exercise appropriate discretion in implementing the dress code, including making reasonable accommodations on the basis of students’ religious beliefs or medical conditions. Students are expected to adhere to standards of dress and appearance that are compatible with an effective learning environment. Students wearing questionable attire will be required to change into clothing that meets dress code requirements. In matters of opinion, the judgment of teachers and administrators will prevail.”
• “Presenting a bodily appearance or wearing clothing which is disruptive, provocative, revealing, profane, vulgar, offensive or obscene, or which endangers the health or safety of the student or others is prohibited. Examples of prohibited dress or appearance include, but are not limited to: exposed undergarments; sagging pants; excessively short or tight garments including but not limited to shorts; bare midriff shirts; strapless or spaghetti strapped shirts; attire with messages or illustrations that are lewd, indecent, or vulgar or that advertise any product or service not permitted by law to minors; head covering of any kind (exceptions may be made regarding head coverings for religious reasons); see-through clothing; attire that exposes cleavage; and any symbols, styles, or attire frequently associated with intimidation, violence or violent groups about which students at a particular school have been notified. Sunglasses in the building are also prohibited unless approval has been granted by administration because of medical reasons.
• “If a student’s dress or appearance is such that it constitutes a threat to the health or safety of others, distracts the attention of other students or staff from their work, or otherwise violates this dress code, the principal or designee may require the student to change his appearance and/or be sent home according to the handbook.
IS DRESS CODE ENFORCED?
BOE member Julie Byers said the issue is how or if the dress code is enforced and that some teachers “are going to be afraid to say something” if the system is lax on the dress code in most instances. “We need to make sure we have teeth behind this.”
In pre-K-5th grade, the handbook says parents will be contacted if it is determined that a child’s clothing is inappropriate and the child will be asked to change into appropriate clothing.
In middle school on first offense, students will be required to call a parent or guardian to bring appropriate attire or wear clothing provided by the school (if available) or be assigned in-school suspension (ISS). Second and subsequent offenses would be first offense requirements, plus detention, ISS or out-of-school suspension (OSS).
Also, any student with four or more dress code violations must report to the designated person each day upon arrival at school for a dress code “check” for the remainder of the semester. If the student continues to violate the dress code, the school administration reserves the right to put the student on “uniform restriction” as deemed appropriate. Students will continue to be responsible for arriving at their first period class before the tardy bell.
In high school, the first offense draws a formal warning, with students required to change clothing and/or correct the clothing issues. Second offense is after-school detention (ASD) or before-school detention and being required to change clothing and/or correct the clothing issue. Third offense results in an in-school suspension (ISS) and a requirement to change or correct clothing.
Woods said she understands teachers and administrators have “higher nails to hit” and thinks it is better to have students in their regular classroom than doing in-school suspension or out-of-school suspension.
Member Jim Welch, a retired teacher and retired assistant principal, said “educators have a thousand battles to fight every day” and that teachers, particularly male ones, don’t want to tell female students they are “not pretty enough or too pretty” in enforcing the dress code.
Welch also said the dress code needs to be “concrete” and reflect that some students don’t have access to a variety of clothing. “Not all our kids have bedrooms that have closets,” Welch said. “Many times, they’re dressed as their parents are dressed.”
He said determining what is disruptive or distracting to learning needs to be specified in the dress code, specifically what is not acceptable.
Dobyns-Bennett Principal Chris Hampton agreed, saying male teachers will refuse to jeopardize their careers since “90% of this policy is directed to one gender.”
According to the American Civil Liberties Union, as reported in an Aug. 31, 2018, Education Week article, dress codes are legal as long as they do not “treat boys and girls differently, force students to conform to sex stereotypes, or censor particular viewpoints. (This includes protection for transgender, non-binary gender, or any other students who may choose to dress in nontraditional ways.)”
Despite differences on dress code enforcement, Kingsport board members Tuesday agreed to prohibit costumes, except during spirit week, and prohibit blankets like their counterparts in Sullivan County.
“Dragging a blanket around, that’s nasty,” Woods said.
Hampton said hygiene was a concern but that for some students the items were literally a security blanket and that a few dozen D-B students tried to walk around with one last school year.
Another area where the dress code would be enforced to the letter, Hampton said, is for students who costume themselves as cats.
IS DRESS CODE A TOP PRIORITY?
“I’ve been arm wrestling dress code for 26 years now, 19 as an administrator,” Hampton said.
He said one thing the school board needs to keep in mind is that chronic truancy, as defined by the state, is 22% at D-B, the third-highest percentage in the district.
Hampton bluntly said he would give himself a grade of “D or F” on his enforcement of the dress code and asked the school board what area should become a lower priority if dress code becomes a top or higher priority.
He said because of the truancy numbers he tries to avoid moving students out of class to after-school detention, in-school suspension or out-of-school suspension. He said many students prefer to avoid after-school detention or simply not come to school, or they don’t have transportation to stay after school.
“I think I’m charged with creating a safe learning environment,” Hampton said, adding students need to make up ground lost during COVID-19 and close learning gaps.
“To remove them from learning, that’s widening the gap,” Hampton said.
CHURCH CLOTHING OK AT SCHOOL?
Hampton said one interaction with a parent sticks out in his mind about dress codes about three years ago. He said a female with a sun dress with spaghetti straps was called into the office for a dress code violation, and the mother came and was supportive of the dress code prohibition and cooperative.
However, what she said made him think more about the dress code and if it needed to be re-examined.
“We’ll just put this aside for church attire,” the mother said.
That left Hampton wondering if the dress didn’t interfere with a minister’s Sunday morning message and church worship, why would it interfere with learning in a secular school environment?