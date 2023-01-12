Chuck Carter and Mary Rouse

Incoming Sullivan County Director of Schools Chuck Carter speaks with Board of Education member Mary Rouse after the board’s meeting in Blountville on Tuesday. Carter’s draft contract specifies he will be evaluated twice yearly, a suggestion made by Rouse.

 RICK WAGNER/Kingsport Times News

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Board of Education members are reviewing a draft contract for incoming Director of Schools Chuck Carter, set to be approved at the Feb. 2 board meeting.

Charles "Chuck" Carter

Charles “Chuck” Carter, who oversees career technical education for the Tennessee Department of Education, was chosen Monday, Dec. 19, as the new director of Sullivan County’s school system, pending approval of a negotiated contract.

The two-year agreement includes a salary of $130,000 and other payments of $12,000 annually for a total of $142,000 plus a one-time payment of $3,500 for moving expenses.

Randall Jones

Randall Jones, Sullivan County Board of Education chairman

Mary Rouse

