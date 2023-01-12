Incoming Sullivan County Director of Schools Chuck Carter speaks with Board of Education member Mary Rouse after the board’s meeting in Blountville on Tuesday. Carter’s draft contract specifies he will be evaluated twice yearly, a suggestion made by Rouse.
Charles “Chuck” Carter, who oversees career technical education for the Tennessee Department of Education, was chosen Monday, Dec. 19, as the new director of Sullivan County’s school system, pending approval of a negotiated contract.
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Board of Education members are reviewing a draft contract for incoming Director of Schools Chuck Carter, set to be approved at the Feb. 2 board meeting.
The two-year agreement includes a salary of $130,000 and other payments of $12,000 annually for a total of $142,000 plus a one-time payment of $3,500 for moving expenses.
The BOE also will pay his membership dues for the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents, American Association of School Administration and two local civic clubs.
The board received a copy of the contract at its work session Tuesday from Chairman Randall Jones, who negotiated the contract with Carter.
It also includes recommendations from the Tennessee School Boards Association, which is helping with the search, and it is being reviewed by school board attorney Pat Hull.
The pay is to increase when professional employees receive a percentage increase, but not for step increases or teachers earning advanced degrees. He also may receive raises as the board may decide.
If Carter works any before his July 1 hire date, he would be paid on a pro-rated basis of his pay divided by 240 duty days a year. He is to replace Director Evelyn Rafalowski, who is set to retire June 30. Carter attended the meeting and said he had agreed to everything in the draft.
In addition to his pay, Carter is to receive a monthly car allowance of $800 and a monthly telecommunications, phone and home office allowance of $200. He also will have use of a school district vehicle available and will be paid mileage for his private vehicle only on trips outside the county.
The contract also would give Carter a one-time relocation allowance of $3,500 and require the Hamblen County resident to relocate to Sullivan County by Jan. 1, 2024.
The document also requires Carter develop a strategic plan for the 2024-25 school year to be reviewed by the board by Dec. 1. It also says he will undergo a mid-year review by Dec. 31 of each year and a formal performance evaluation by Dec. 31.
The twice-a-year evaluations were suggested by member Mary Rouse, who said the second evaluation does not have to be formal but will give Carter a clearer understanding of the direction the board is seeking and help him improve.
Carter also would receive the standard health insurance and dental insurance provided all employees, as well as life insurance of $26,000, as well as 15 days of vacation, plus the accumulation of personal leave days. He will bring with him about 232 sick days accumulated throughout his education career and accumulate one sick day for each month of employment with the county system.
Carter was one of three semifinalists chosen by the board from a search pool from TSBA that drew 13 applicants. He and West Ridge High School Principal Josh Davis became finalists, and then the board chose Carter, who is in charge of career technical education for the Tennessee Department of Education.
He works mostly remotely from his Hamblen County home in Morristown and formerly headed up CTE programs for Hamblen County Schools.
Per TSBA recommendations, Carter will undergo a criminal background check. Other later additions include that any modification of the contract shall be mutual and in writing, not oral, and that if any part of the contract is illegal the rest of the contract would remain valid.