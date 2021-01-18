KINGSPORT — A virtual auction to benefit Saint Dominic Catholic School is scheduled from 8 a.m., Monday, April 5, through midnight, Friday, April 16. Sponsorships also are available for people, groups or businesses who want to help the school raise money. For further information on ways you can participate, call the SDCS office at (423) 245-8491 or e-mail secretary@saintdomschool.com.
"SDCS provides a unique opportunity to educate the whole child and to share faith through the educational experience. That type of opportunity makes our community more diverse and more attractive to those considering relocation. As with each Saint Dominic Parish ministry, the more healthy any ministry is, the more healthy our Parish is," a statement from the school and church said about the auction.
"Your support of this event is also a way of thanking the faculty, staff, families, and friends of SDCS for their efforts over the past 75 years and, in particular, for the monumental efforts of this past year."