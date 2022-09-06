KINGSPORT — Dr. Bo Shadden, Dobyns-Bennett High School director of career and technical education and post- secondary opportunities, has been named the 2022 CTE Administrator of the Year.

The honor comes from the Tennessee Association for Career and Technical Education (TN ACTE).

Bo Shadden

Shadden

