KINGSPORT — Dr. Bo Shadden, Dobyns-Bennett High School director of career and technical education and post- secondary opportunities, has been named the 2022 CTE Administrator of the Year.
The honor comes from the Tennessee Association for Career and Technical Education (TN ACTE).
The award recognizes administrative CTE professionals at the school, district, county, state or federal level who have demonstrated leadership in ensuring teacher and student success and have made significant contributions toward innovative, unique and effective career and technical education programs.
“I cannot imagine an award going to a more deserving individual than Dr. Shadden,” said Dr. Jeff Moorhouse, Kingsport City Schools superintendent. “His leadership with the career and technical education program at Dobyns-Bennett is simply amazing! He has created a program and culture in these fields that are unparalleled in our state. We are so fortunate to have him in Kingsport. I believe that under his leadership we are just scratching the surface of what opportunities our community will be able to experience.”
D-B Principal Chris Hampton echoed those sentiments.
“I am so proud to call Dr. Shadden a colleague and friend,” Hampton said. “He works tirelessly to create high-quality career opportunities for students and staff. His endeavors have improved post-secondary outcomes for our students and will continue to improve the long-term economic viability of Kingsport. This is definitely a deserved recognition.”
Shadden is serving in his fourth year as director of career and technical education and post-secondary opportunities at D-B.
“I am extremely honored and humbled to be selected as the Tennessee ACTE Administrator of the Year,” Shadden said. “I work alongside some incredible teachers and community partners who focus on creating career opportunities for the students of Kingsport. Ultimately, these opportunities not only benefit our students, but our community as well.”
Prior to working at Kingsport City Schools, Shadden held the positions as the career and technical education director, supervisor of attendance and truancy and supervisor of secondary education at Sullivan County Schools.
Shadden began his educational career at Unicoi County High School as the vocational agriculture teacher concentrating in the areas of agriscience, greenhouse management, interior and exterior landscape design and advanced horticulture.
Honors received include the Pinnacle Award honoring Sullivan County educators; First Tennessee CTE Director’s Pioneer Award; National Outstanding Agriculture Education Teacher; Tennessee Vocational Agriculture Outstanding Teacher; Unicoi County High School Teacher of the Year and Unicoi County soil conservation Educator of the Year; and Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers.
Shadden holds a Bachelor of Science in ornamental horticulture and landscape design from the University of Tennessee, a master’s in education administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University and a doctoral degree in educational leadership and policy analysis, concentrating in postsecondary and private sector leadership, from East Tennessee State University.
The Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) is the nation’s largest not-for-profit association committed to the advancement of education that prepares youth and adults for successful careers. ACTE represents the community of CTE professionals, including educators, administrators, researchers, school counselors, guidance and career development professionals and others at all levels of education. ACTE is committed to excellence in providing advocacy, public awareness and access to resources, professional development and leadership opportunities.
For additional information on the national ACTE, go online to www.acteonline.org.