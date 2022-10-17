Editor’s note: This is part of an ongoing series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals and assistant principals in the greater Kingsport area.
KINGSPORT — ¿Hablas Espanol?
Dobyns-Bennett High School Spanish teacher Elizabeth Wilkins does and teaches others. She also has helped with cheerleading and various clubs over nearly three decades at D-B.
“Mrs. Wilkins has taught Spanish 1-3 at Dobyns-Bennett since 1994,” D-B Principal Chris Hampton said in nominating her for the Teacher Spotlight.
“She is the type of teacher who seeks to build relationships with students and always goes above and beyond for her students,” Hampton said.
“Mrs. Wilkins is incredibly committed to our school and has been a teacher leader since arriving on campus,” Hampton said. “In addition to being a previous cheerleading coach, she has also sponsored student council, National Honor Society and the Spanish Club.
“Mrs. Wilkins is always willing to jump in and roll up her sleeves for the benefit of our students, school and overall community.”
Wilkins earned a bachelor’s degree in Spanish with a minor in business in 1992 from the University of Tennessee; earned a secondary education and Spanish degree from Clemson University in 1994; and earned a master’s in education from Tusculum University in 1996.