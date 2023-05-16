KINGSPORT — The sixth try at reaching the next competition level may prove to be a success, even in a year you have 13 teams members.
Hot off a second-place super regional finish in Johnson City Saturday, the Dobyns-Bennett High School underwater robotics team is making plans for the trip out west late next month for its first world championship competition.
The competition, the MATE Appalachian Highlands Super Regional sponsored by STREAMWORKS and headed by Dennis Courtney, drew more than 300 high school and middle school students.
MATE stands for Marine Advanced Technology Education.
Teams of students outside of a pool navigated robots or ROVs, remotely operated vehicles, they built. In a nutshell, the students put them through an underwater obstacle course, using cameras.
“I am waiting for approval from the district for fundraising,” D-B teacher Amanda Blackburn, sponsor for the D-B team known as Kingsport Technologies, said via email Monday. “We are hoping to have a community yard sale and a 5K.”
She asked the community “to be on the lookout for opportunities to support these amazing kids.” The team’s Twitter account, where members will share information when it is available as well as fundraising videos, is at https://twitter.com/DBtribe_works.
The 13 student team members are Eesha Kothari, Natalie Nottingham, Aiden McNabb, Charles Deng, Zackary Newman, Emily Doyle, Breanna Hill, Abby Rowland, Jackson Osterhus, Lyle Musesengwa, Caroline Harbin, Jakob Price and Eric Shao.
WHAT DID THE D-B TEAM DO?
For the record: Over the weekend, the students of Kingsport Technologies, D-B’s Underwater Robotics Team also known as K-Tech, competed in the Appalachian Highlands Super Regional Saturday, May 13. The team was in the Ranger Class.
Other top teams
Other teams that placed in the Ranger Class were third-place varsity Lee County Stingrays and first-place Sea Cows from Lanier High School in Georgia.
In the Scout Class, first place was the junior varsity Lee County Stingrays, while second place was the Aquatic Hitchhikers from Walters State Community College and third place was the Aquatic Hitchhikers II from Walters State.
Aside from the Engineering Award won by K-Tech, the Sea Guardians of the TEACH Home School Group in Johnson City won the Professors Award and the Leviathan team, the North Carolina School of Science and Math, won the Rookie Award.
The event was held at the Basler Center for Physical Activity on East Tennessee State University campus.
Other participants in the Range Class included the R’Matey’s from D-B EXCEL in Kingsport City Schools, the Marooned Mariners from Tennessee High School in Bristol, the Seven Seas Slayers from the Buchanan County Career Technology and Higher Learning Center in Grundy, Virginia and Volunteer Competitive Robotics from Hawkins County’s Volunteer High School in Church Hill.
The group of 11 Ranger teams also included the Sevier Storm Warning from KCS’ Sevier Middle School and TekWaterBots from the Washington County Career Technical Education Center in Abingdon, Virginia.
“After some exciting ups and downs the students came away with an Engineering Award for their innovation in the design of their Remotely Operated Vehicle and Second place in the overall competition earning them the opportunity to compete in the World Championships,” Blackburn said.
“The students were commended for their technical documentation of their ROV (25 pages) and their presentation (15-minute presentation with 15 minutes of follow questions from the judges),” Blackburn said. “The competition was tight among the top 4 teams and K-TECH’s final pool time pushed them to the top.”
SIXTH TIME WAS A CHARM FOR D-B
This marks the sixth year D-B has competed in the super regional but the first time the team has placed.
“They are beyond excited and I am beaming with pride and admiration for this amazing group of kids. The team will be traveling to Longmont, Colorado June 20-June 25,” Blackburn said. “As you can imagine that will make for a wild 37 days. They have emailed me all day with fundraising plans, changes to their ROV and reiterations of their excitement.”