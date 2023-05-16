KINGSPORT — The sixth try at reaching the next competition level may prove to be a success, even in a year you have 13 teams members.

Hot off a second-place super regional finish in Johnson City Saturday, the Dobyns-Bennett High School underwater robotics team is making plans for the trip out west late next month for its first world championship competition.

