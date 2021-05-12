KINGSPORT — The Shelter Insurance Foundation and Kingsport agent Barry Carson have awarded a $2,000 scholarship to Dobyns-Bennett High School senior Annabeth Parker. Carson sponsors and partially funds the award.
A committee of high school officials and community leaders selected Parker. The panel considered applicants’ scholastic achievements, educational goals, citizenship, moral character and participation and leadership in school and community activities.
Parker may apply the scholarship funds toward tuition, fees or campus housing for any course of study beginning the fall after her graduation and leading to an academic degree at any accredited college or university. The foundation makes payment directly to the school the recipient selects.