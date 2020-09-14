KINGSPORT — A lacrosse and tuba player attending Dobyns-Bennett High School has achieved a perfect ACT score. And his sights are set on his list of top three universities with a possible major in biology.
Senior Ryan Herzog, 17 and the son of Shelly and Jeffrey Herzog, recently learned he earned the highest possible composite score of 36 on the ACT he took July 18. His is the second perfect ACT score in Northeast Tennessee to be announced during the 2020-21 school year, the first being University School senior Reilly Wells of Johnson City.
Ryan said his top three college picks are Vanderbilt, North Carolina and South Carolina. His brother, Devin, is a freshman at East Tennessee State.
Ryan, who will turn 18 in February, said he took the ACT four times, starting with a score of 31 his sophomore year. He retook the test to get a higher score, pointing out that USC offered $4,000 more in scholarship money per semester for a single-digit ACT score increase from 34 to 35.
In addition, he said the University of Alabama, although not in his top three, has a presidential scholarship with full tuition for those who earn perfect scores, similar to what other schools do.
“I’ve just been trying to get a higher score,” he said of the 34 from his junior year. “I wasn’t expecting it (a 36) at all.” He said he studied about an hour a day the week before the July test date. He said his experience was the ACT was not super difficult but that it boils down to knowing what to do and how fast you can do it, specifically in math. He said his practice was a lot of repetition.
His plan is to earn a degree in biology or microbiology with a minor in neuroscience.
While the actual number of students earning a composite score of 36 varies from year to year, nationwide fewer than half of 1% of students who take the ACT earn a top score.
Among test takers in graduating class of 2019, 4,879 of nearly 1.8 million students who took the ACT earned a 36, according to ACT and D-B officials.
“Ryan works very hard at all endeavors,” D-B Principal Chris Hampton said in a news release. “He is definitely a leader in the classroom, but also represents his school admirably through the band, civic endeavors like the Beta Club and plays lacrosse for a local club team. He is remarkably well-rounded and is an asset to our school and community. I have no doubt he will find great success at future academic and leadership-driven endeavors.”
Ryan also was a member of the Natural Helpers group, which helps clean up D-B when school is out. He plays tuba, sousaphone, in the marching band, and is the squad leader for his instrument in marching.
The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1-36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores. Some students also take the ACT’s optional Writing Test, but the score for that test is reported separately and is not included within the ACT composite score.