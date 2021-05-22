KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School senior Alyssa Gregg has won a full academic scholarship from Syracuse University as well as a Horatio Alger Scholarship.
The first one, an 1870 Founders Scholarship, is the highest scholarship from Syracuse, worth an estimated $53,000 a year for four or five years; the second is $25,000, with a maximum withdrawal of $5,000 a year, which she said she will use along with savings to cover room and board in New York.
Gregg has a grade point average of 4.37 that may go higher as weighted grades are calculated.
She performed in the talent show May 14 sponsored by the Student Council, on which she serves, is a member of the Radio Club at D-B with an hour-long show as a disc jockey each week, and is a member of the Beta Club.
In her “spare” time, she serves on the yearbook staff, works part-time at Priceless Foods, and was in a group of students who served as communications interns for Kingsport City Schools.
She attended Kingsley Elementary and Ketron Elementary, both in Bloomingdale and the Sullivan County school system, before going to Innovation Academy of Northeast Tennessee, operated by Sullivan County, and then going to D-B in the Kingsport City Schools systems.
Here are her answers
to five questions:
1. Asked about her busy schedule, the 18-year-old senior, who graduated Friday, responded: “I just make it work, I guess.”
2. Her career choice? She likes video editing and has taken three years of broadcast classes at D-B.
“At present, I’m interested in becoming a video editor,” Gregg said. “I may find something else in the communications field.”
3. Her motivation for video editing? “My aunt is a video editor for CNN. I guess that’s always kind of interested me,” Gregg said.
4. A major life-altering event? Her father died in 2016 when she was 13.
5. Her performance in the D-B’s Got Talent show May 7? She played piano and sang.