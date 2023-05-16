KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School senior Albert Li, son of Zhitao Li and Yu Du, has earned inclusion on the Honors List as a Top 10 National Exam Nominee from the Tennessee-Virginia Highlands section of the American Chemical Society.

The award is for the 2023 Chemistry Olympiad National Exam held by the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you