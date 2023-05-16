KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School senior Albert Li, son of Zhitao Li and Yu Du, has earned inclusion on the Honors List as a Top 10 National Exam Nominee from the Tennessee-Virginia Highlands section of the American Chemical Society.
The award is for the 2023 Chemistry Olympiad National Exam held by the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad.
"Dobyns-Bennett's faculty and staff share in celebrating Albert's recognition for this award," said Dr. Brian Tate, Dobyns-Bennett High School principal.
"The three-phase process of the competition includes a written exam, a chemical lab practical and a written portion; all quite challenging," Tate said. "Albert represented himself, his family and Dobyns-Bennett in an exemplary manner. Additionally, congratulations to his chemistry teachers, Ushma Kothari and Katie Jenkins, for mentoring him through the process."
The U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad is a multi-tiered competition designed to stimulate and promote achievement in high school chemistry. It is sponsored by the chemical society, commonly known as ACS.
Some facts about the program:
• Local Chemistry Olympiad competitions are open to all high school students in the United States. Local competitions take place each March in collaboration with ACS Local Sections.
• Top performers at the local level advance to the National Chemistry Olympiad Exam, which is administered to more than 1,000 students.
• The 20 top-scoring students from the National Exam spend two weeks at a Study Camp to undergo rigorous training.
• Based on their performance at Study Camp, four students are chosen to represent the United States in the International Chemistry Olympiad or IChO. The IChO is hosted in July by one of the participating countries.
Goals of the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad are set by a subcommittee of the Society Committee on Education. The Chemistry Olympiad program aims to:
• Stimulate young people to achieve excellence in chemistry.
• Recognize outstanding chemistry students and, in doing so, encourage additional learning at a formative time in their intellectual development.
• Recognize the excellent achievement of teachers and the importance of the school environment.
• Provide contact between ACS Local Sections and area schools and foster interest among professional chemists in teaching chemistry.
• Challenge the chemical knowledge and skills of young students in an international arena.
• Foster cross-cultural experiences and acquaint students with similarities and differences between themselves and their counterparts from other nations.