KINGSPORT — Putting a new lid on the Model City’s main high school is going to mean spending some COVID cash.
The Kingsport Board of Education has green-lighted a reroofing project at Dobyns-Bennett High School at a cost of more than $5.1 million, including COVID-19 relief funds.
Chief Finance Officer David Frye presented the recently submitted bids for the D-B project, which the board approved 4-0 with one absent — member Todd Golden.
The low bidder was Morristown Roofing Inc., submitting a base bid in the amount of $5,131,530, not including architect fees or contingency costs.
Frye recommended approval of the base bid, but to not accept the alternate that would include reroofing of the CTE (career technical education) and Instrumental Music buildings. The scheduled completion date of the project is April 2024.
The board also approved a revised Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) 3.0 spending plan.
The funding provided by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (COVID-19 relief) totals $17,075,503 for Kingsport City Schools. The general categories of items to be funded include support services, instructional programs, special education programs, vocational education programs, attendance, health services, student support, support services, transportation, food service and capital/building improvements such as roofing.
The vote was 4-0.
In other action at the regular meeting, the board also in 4-0 votes:
• Approved a request to purchase LED-LCD TVs for use throughout the district.
The plan utilizes the Sevier County Cooperative Purchasing Agreement to buy 57 Samsung 69.5” Smart LED-LCD TVs — 4K UHDTV from Central Technologies Inc. The total cost of the technology purchase is $81,168.00, including TV carts, cables, delivery and setup. Funds for the purchase will be from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund 2.0.
• Approved a blanket order for substitute staffing services throughout KCS. The proposed order is to ESS Southeast to provide substitute teachers in city schools. The amount of the proposed blanket order is $750,000 for the year beginning Jan. 1, 2022, and ending Dec. 31, 2022.
• Moved band/chorus travel funds, reallocating unused funds from 2020-21 to 2021-22.
In addition, at a work session before the meeting:
• Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse recognized Erica Mahon for having her artwork selected as the cover for the 2021 KCS Christmas card. Erica is an eighth-grader at Robinson Middle School and a student in Erin Prindle’s art class.
• Board Vice President Julie Byers recognized D-B students who have earned a perfect score on their Advanced Placement (AP) exam in Spring 2021. They were Jackson Osterhus and Chandni Bhat. Chandni, a 2021 D-B graduate and current freshman at University of Alabama, was one of only 375 students in the world to earn every point possible on the AP Research Exam. Jackson, currently a junior at D-B, was one of only 356 students in the world to earn every point possible on the AP Computer Science A Exam.
• Board member Brandon Fletcher recognized the educators of George Washington Elementary School for receiving the Tennessee STEM School designation for 2021. Principal Heather Wolf and a team of Washington educators were present to receive the recognition.
This honor was developed in 2018 with the guidance of the Tennessee Department of Education and the STEM Leadership Council to identify and recognize schools in their commitment to teaching STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and integrating strategies that ultimately prepare for success in the 21st century, Fletcher said.
Washington Elementary is one of 13 schools in Tennessee to receive the designation this year. The designation lasts through 2026, includes a banner displayed at the school, and a $10,000 grant from Gov. Bill Lee’s Future Workforce Initiative.