KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School has received the highest recognition the National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA) awards by earning the 2019-2020 Leading Chapter Award in the Tennessee District. Only approximately three percent of schools are recognized as Leading Chapter Award winners.
"The Dobyns-Bennett Speech and Drama Team (D-B Dramahawks) is honored to receive the NSDA Tennessee District Leading Chapter Award," said Laura Humphrey, Dobyns-Bennett High School D-B Dramahawks Speech and Drama Coach. "It not only reflects our strong membership and tournament degree history, but it also honors the previous work of coaches like Rebecca Grigsby and Michael Legg and their students who were NSDA members and added to our total. It is amazing to be part of a state win such as this and motivates us to greater heights to continue to have a robust program that inspires excellence in speaking, interpretation, acting, and debate skills."
Out of more than 3,000 member schools nationwide, Dobyns-Bennett is one of only 110 to receive the Leading Chapter Award. The Dobyns-Bennett award reflects 811 members and degrees. Over the course of a year, students have been taught communication, critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration skills through speech and debate.