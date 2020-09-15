KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School is the recipient of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) Safe Sports School 1st Team award for its athletic program, valid through September 2023. The award champions safety and recognizes secondary schools that have met the recommended standards to improve safety in sports. It reinforces the importance of providing the best level of care, injury prevention and treatment.
"Dobyns-Bennett is very lucky to have two of the best athletic trainers in high school athletics — Head Athletic Trainer Kevin Trivette and Assistant Athletic Trainer Briana Branson," Dobyns-Bennett High School Athletic Director Frankie DeBusk said. "This award represents their hard work, dedication, and demonstrates their continuous hours on and off the playing field in order to support our student athletes."
“The health and safety of student-athletes is critical as it has both immediate and long-term effects,” said NATA President Tory Lindley, MA, ATC. “NATA created the 'Safe Sports School Award' to recognize and champion schools nationwide that are committed to enhancing safety in sports. We are proud to see the list of award recipients grow exponentially each year as schools see the immense value in holding themselves to best practices and policies that ensure a high standard of athlete care."
For more information, go online to www.athletictrainers.org.