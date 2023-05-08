Left to right, Dobyns-Bennett High School senior and greenhouse management students Charlie Helton, Haley Roberts and Alex Grygotis Friday morning hold up signs advertising the annual plant sale at the school. It runs selected hours through Thursday, May 18.
Dobyns-Bennett senior and greenhouse management student Colby Nuckles waters plants in the greenhouse at the school. The school is having its annual plant sale during school days through Thursday, May 18.
KINGSPORT — You may have noticed Dobyns-Bennett High School students recently on weekday mornings holding signs along Center Street, near the career technical education wing of the school.
The group, also near the band building and tennis courts, are not advertising a car wash or bake sale but instead the school’s annual plant sale that benefits the FFA chapter there.
An informal sampling of the group shows some going into agriculture after graduation but others planning for possible careers in nursing, engineering and dentistry to name a few.
From tomato plants to flowers, the Dobyns-Bennett High School greenhouse management classes and friends are offering plants for spring planting into next week. Prices posted at the sale ranged from $3.50 to $24, with details available there. It started Monday, May 1, and will end Thursday, May 18.
It is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 8, through Friday, May 12, and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, May 15, through Thursday, May 18.
“We have everything from house plans to front porch flowers and fruits and vegetables,” Colby Nuckles, a senior, said Thursday morning as customers trickled in to the sales area. “It’s a little slow compared to last year.”
Some of the plants are grown by the students in the two greenhouse management classes, basic and advanced, while others are purchased for resale from local greenhouses.
Kerrie Sluder is the greenhouse science instructor, although in her absence Friday culinary arts teacher Aimee Dodd and a substitute teacher were helping out with the sale, too.
Dodd questioned Nuckles saying the event included fruit, but he and a reporter pointed out that tomatoes technically are a fruit, although many people refer to them as a vegetable.
Proceeds from the sales go to the FFA chapter at D-B for things like trips and a banquet, said Nuckles, who plans to attend Tennessee Tech and seek a degree in fisheries and wildlife management with a minor in forestry.
“We do it the entire year,” said senior Dylan Weaver, also a senior. He plans to attend Northeast State Community College and major in welding.
Fellow senior Brooklyn Weddle, also helping with the sale Friday, said she is choosing between engineering and landscape management. She plans to do two years at Northeast State and then transfer tot the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
“I want to do something in agriculture, but I’m not sure yet,” said senior Emelly Raigza, who said she may major in horticulture, the study of plants.
However, not all the greenhouse students plan a career in agriculture.
Senior Haley Roberts said she plans to attend Northeast State and then transfer to East Tennessee State University and become an elementary school teacher.
Senior Charlie Helton said she plans to attend Northeast State and eventually the Lincoln Memorial University dentistry school in Knoxville.
Senior Alex Grygotis plans to attend Tennessee Tech for a nursing degree and eventually to become a registered mental health nurse practitioner.