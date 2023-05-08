KINGSPORT — You may have noticed Dobyns-Bennett High School students recently on weekday mornings holding signs along Center Street, near the career technical education wing of the school.

The group, also near the band building and tennis courts, are not advertising a car wash or bake sale but instead the school’s annual plant sale that benefits the FFA chapter there.

