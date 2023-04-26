Dobyns-Bennette Mock Trial Exhibition Invitation - 1
KINGSPORT CITY SCHOOLS VIA MARYBETH MCLAIN

KINGSPORT — Fans of “Perry Mason,” “Matlock” “Night Court” and other TV court shows soon can see a live look at courtroom procedures, drama and maybe a little comedy to boot.

In the Model City, the Dobyns-Bennett High School mock trial team is set to stage an exhibition community performance at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the second floor courtroom of the former City Hall, 225 W. Center St.

