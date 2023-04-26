KINGSPORT — Fans of “Perry Mason,” “Matlock” “Night Court” and other TV court shows soon can see a live look at courtroom procedures, drama and maybe a little comedy to boot.
In the Model City, the Dobyns-Bennett High School mock trial team is set to stage an exhibition community performance at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the second floor courtroom of the former City Hall, 225 W. Center St.
A mock trial is a competition in which students simulate a real trial. This year’s case, if it had been on the 1950s and 1960s “Perry Mason” show starring the iconic Raymond Burr, might have been titled “The Case of the Dental Model, Electric Scooter and Party Wagon.”
The trial is known as “the problem” and remains consistent for all teams competing throughout Tennessee each year.
The problem for this year’s state competition was a civil case, Kat McNable vs. Marty Bird. This accident involved an up-and-coming dental model, an electric scooter and an open-air party wagon pulled by a tractor where serious injuries were incurred, according to a news release from Kingsport City Schools.
“Mock trial is one of the best programs offered in high school to give students a wide variety of opportunities to learn real-world skills,” said Sarah Beth Lovell, D-B mock trial team teacher sponsor and Spanish teacher. “The work is challenging, but extremely rewarding.”
The purpose of the mock trial is for students to learn the skill of public speaking, critical thinking and the art of forming and presenting a persuasive, cohesive argument, based on evidence.