KINGSPORT — Fifteen Dobyns-Bennett High School students have received Advanced Placement or AP Capstone Diplomas during the 2021-22 school year, and 163 students have been named AP Scholars.
“The data for the 2022 AP testing cycle reveals much to be celebrated,” D-B Principal Chris Hampton said in a news release. “Our students and teachers did a remarkable job in these very rigorous courses, and I could not be more proud of their results. We celebrated an 83% success rate and that is a 10-year high.
“The number of students participating and the number of tests given dropped a bit, and we suspect that is in response to increasing dual enrollment opportunities, and we are already seeing a rebound in those numbers for the coming year. We look forward to more students demonstrating their knowledge and preparation through the AP course experience this year.”
AP Capstone Diploma recipients are: Gregory Allen, Solomon Blair, Libby Boykin, Abigail Fanning, Christopher Hall, Brady Hostler, Ria Kothari, Noah Lee, Albert Li, Jackson Osterhus, Alex Ponasik, Balagopalan Pushkas, Nick Sadeghi, Joseph Smith and Aidan Williams
The AP Capstone Diploma program allows students to develop critical thinking, research and presentation skills, both individually and as a team.
Students conduct academic research on topics of personal interest in two interdisciplinary courses: AP seminar and AP research. The capstone program is led by D-B chemistry and AP research teacher Ushma Kothari and English and AP seminar teacher Leigh Tuell.
To receive the AP Capstone Diploma, students must earn scores of 3 or higher in AP seminar, AP research and on four additional AP exams. To receive the AP Seminar and Research Certificate, students must earn scores of 3 or higher in AP seminar and AP research.
In addition, there are 163 D-B AP Scholars. Of those, 53 students have been named AP Scholars, who earned scores of 3 or higher on three or more exams; 28 AP Scholars with Honor students, with an average score of 3.71 on all exams and at least a 3 on four or more exams; 64 AP Scholars with Distinction students, with an average of 4.1 on all exams and at least a 3 on five or more tests; three AP Research and Seminar Diploma students, with an average of 3.5 on the exam and earned scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research; and 15 AP Capstone Diploma students.
In total, 372 students took 739 exams.
The College Board Advanced Placement Program gives students the opportunity to take challenging college-level courses while still in high school. A 3 or higher on an AP exam has multiple benefits for students, including earning college credit from many colleges, advanced placement or both for successful performance on AP Exams, saving them time and money.
Research shows AP students are better prepared for and more likely to enroll in and remain in college, do well in classes, and earn their degrees on time. Each exam is developed by a committee of college and university faculty and AP teachers, ensuring that AP exams align with their high standards.