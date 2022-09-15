Chris Hampton

Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton

 Allen Greene

KINGSPORT — Fifteen Dobyns-Bennett High School students have received Advanced Placement or AP Capstone Diplomas during the 2021-22 school year, and 163 students have been named AP Scholars.

“The data for the 2022 AP testing cycle reveals much to be celebrated,” D-B Principal Chris Hampton said in a news release. “Our students and teachers did a remarkable job in these very rigorous courses, and I could not be more proud of their results. We celebrated an 83% success rate and that is a 10-year high.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video