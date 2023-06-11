KINGSPORT — A May Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate is set to become the youngest federal wildland firefighter in the nation.
He just turned 18, this month, which makes him eligible for federal work, and he's going to work in national forests that include areas near Coeburn in Southwest Virginia.
Griffin Domby, a former member of the D-B fire and emergency medical services program, has accepted a full-time permanent wildland firefighter position with the U.S. Forestry Service.
"Permanent federal wildland firefighter positions are highly sought after and take most people years to acquire. To date, Griffin is the youngest to have ever been offered this position," Kingsport City Schools Communications Editor Marybeth McLain said via email.
DOMBY READY FOR NEW POSITION
Domby said he had planned to work for the Tennessee forestry service but applied for and got the federal job, with has a tentative starting date of June 20.
He said his parents, Chad and Tiffany Domby, and older sisters, Ashton and Peyton Domby, are excited about his new job. He said he someday may seek to further his fire education but not in the immediate future.
"I don't really enjoy school. Maybe down the road if it was offered, but as of now, I'd say no," Domby said when asked if he planned to seek a two-year or four-year firefighting or related degree.
"At the end of the day, I'm just ready to go to work," Domby said. "My goal is to be where I'm at right now (a wildland firefighter), in time move up and always stay hungry."
He credited the Pulaski Club, organized by instructor and sponsor Bryan Kerns starting in the 2018-19 school year, with igniting his passion for firefighting.
That club, in turn, lead to the formation of the firefighting and EMS program at D-B, which Kerns said includes classes in the wildland fire program he teaches, structure firefighting and emergency medical technician/paramedic classes.
"With that club, I found my passion," said Domby, who will live at home and commute four days a week to Coeburn to work except during wildfires, when he will work for two weeks straight.
FROM TEACHING MATH TO FIREFIGHTING
Kerns, a math teacher, said he has found many prospective Pulaski Club and future firefighters when he teaches students who sometimes struggle with math.
The prescribed or controlled burn club normally has about 20 students, and Kerns said other students get instruction from the Kingsport and Johnson City fire departments.
"I was going to work for the state forestry, but I applied for this job as a hope," Domby said Friday. "Before 2016, I hadn't heard much about it (fighting wildfires), 2016 being the Gatlinburg fires."
DOMBY YOUNGEST WILDLAND FIREFIGHTER
As "the youngest federal wildland firefighter in the entire country for at least a few weeks," Kerns wrote, Domby "and his fire crew will be based out of the George Washington & Jefferson National Forest in Coeburn."
The team is already slated to spend time in the Sequoia National Forest in California and wherever wildfires pop up in the west this summer, according to Kerns and Domby.
Domby joined the Pulaski Club during his junior year at D-B.
"Two years later, one month prior to high school graduation, he accepted a full time permanent Wildland Firefighter position with the U.S. Forest Service," according to a chronology by Kerns. "Permanent federal wildland firefighter positions are highly sought after positions and usually take most people several attempts, and often years to acquire."
Domby's training and experiences as a member of the Pulaski Club in the firefighting curriculum gave him and his Prescribed Fire Team classmates the chance to participate in "classroom and hands-on firefighter training, multiple controlled burns in grasslands and the mountains with natural resource management agencies and a Blackhawk Helicopter training day," Kerns wrote.
Domby also got to work with former U.S. Sen. and Dr. Bill Frist and his wife, Tracy, where he and other Pulaski Club members spent a day on Frist's Southwest Virginia farm near New Castle on a prescribed burn with them.
Club members later sat down to a meal with Frist at his home and heard more about fire and Frist's role as the chairman of The Nature Conservancy Global Board of Directors.
CONGRESSIONAL TESTIMONY
"Most recently, Griffin and one of his classmates were invited to share their wildland fire perspective with Congress," Kerns wrote.
"They were two of only eight students selected to advise the Wildfire Mitigation and Management Commission during a panel discussion in May, the other six being undergraduate and graduate students at universities in California, Oregon and Idaho."