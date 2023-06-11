KINGSPORT — A May Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate is set to become the youngest federal wildland firefighter in the nation.

He just turned 18, this month, which makes him eligible for federal work, and he's going to work in national forests that include areas near Coeburn in Southwest Virginia.

Griffin Domby

Griffin Domby
Bryan Kerns

Kerns

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you