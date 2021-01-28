KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School grades 10-12 did well academically during the virtual learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, making slight gains in grades.
Not so for freshmen, who as a group had a slightly decreased grade point average, according to compiled statistics of D-B cumulative grade point averages presented at Tuesday’s work session of the Kingsport Board of Education.
{p class=”placeholder-tinymce-text”}In comparing Fall 2019 and Fall 2020 grade point averages at D-B:
• Weighted and unweighted GPAs for ninth grade showed a decrease year-over-year.
• {/li}{li class=”placeholder-tinymce-text”}Weighted and unweighted GPAs for 10th, 11th and 12th grades showed an increase in Fall 2020 as compared to the Fall 2019 semester.
• When considering cohort groups of students, the classes of 2021, 2022 and 2023 all improved their grades during Fall 2020 when compared to Fall 2019.{/li}{/ul}
D-B Principal Chris Hampton attributed the freshman grade point average and grades decline to the transition from middle school to high school virtually and students already in trouble, including 15 making F’s and earning no credit so far in the 2020-21 school year.
Hampton and Brian Cinnamon, Kingsport City Schools chief academic officer for secondary education, presented the study.
The study did not include the all-virtual students, who in the last semester numbered about 330 to 350 but have decreased this semester. Those students lose access to Advanced Placement and honors classes and use a different curriculum than the rest of the students.
Face-to-face students in grades 10, 11 and 12 had higher weighted and unweighted GPAs, but freshman GPAs went down, both weighted and unweighted, Hampton said.
“How many kids have gotten F’s and think they are F students?” Todd Golden asked in pressing for a return to in-person learning. “We have to stop this.”
Hampton said of 284 F’s made by freshmen, 69 were made by a group of 15 students. He said all but two of those were already on the radar as at-risk at the beginning of the semester.
Hampton said the school is reaching out to those students with plans involving interventionists, counselors, the vice principal assigned to them and the principal. However, Golden and BOE Vice President Julie Byers said they fear those students may simply give up and quit trying.
“This (middle school to high school) transition is very difficult for new students,” Hampton said.
In addition, new board member Tim Dean, filling the seat of the late Carrie Upshaw until the May city election, said he doesn’t want the school system to ease toward mediocrity in expectations for student performance.
The purpose of the study was to see if changes in grading policies were warranted because of negative pandemic effects, although in the case of grades 10-12 Hampton said he believes some teachers may have overcompensated and helped foster more student learning.
“There is a big tug of war between grades and accountability,” Hampton responded, as schools nationwide are “under very dysfunctional circumstances.”
Hampton said 125 D-B students have tested positive for the virus and more than 200 have been quarantined, some for the second or third time, and that the hybrid system has them attending classes two days a week and virtually the other three.