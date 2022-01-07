KINGSPORT — Any person owning a car can vouch that mechanical trouble is a nightmare.
Typical day-to-day commutes can be dull, but troublesome. Recently near Dobyns-Bennett High School, the flow of cars came to a screeching halt and the air filled with honking car horns.
The reason: A Dodge truck broke down on the side of East Center Street.
Accidents occur and repairs are needed. The automotive class at Dobyns-Bennett dedicates its curriculum to help those in such need.
Located in the Career Technical Building, the class has access to several resources, such as their own repair shop and industry- specialized tools. The garage holds no differences to an auto repair shop in business and provides great service to the community.
After the truck broke down, students in the C-Block class period leapt at the chance to solve the issue and demonstrate their technical abilities.
Several students went to the Dodge Ram.
“Then we just bungee- corded the frame and pulled it back to class,” said 18-year-old Ryan Osborne. “When we looked it over, the drive had completely fallen out.”
The students, under the supervision of their teacher Charles Honaker, worked to make repairs.
“Bolts came off the transmission, snapped or stolen, but most likely stolen. The truck had just been stripped,” said Josh Roach, 15.
The students, along with Honaker, were baffled by the Dodge’s condition.
“We just kept asking ‘Where’d all the bolts go?’” said Matthew Franklin, 14. “They don’t just break, but at first, there wasn’t any evidence whatsoever. Mr. H. ended up finding the bolts, but we were the brunt of the labor.”
The student driving the Dodge escaped with only a minor injury.
“Afterwards,” said Isaiah Shelton, 15, “the student had actually slammed his finger within the car door. Funny how it was totally unrelated to the actual breakdown.”
After getting the Dodge primed, polished and worthy of hitting the open road again, the students gave their final statement regarding the ordeal:
“If you can’t Dodge it, Ram it!”