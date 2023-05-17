Russell Bennett

Dobyns-Bennett art teacher Russell Bennett was named a Kentucky Colonel by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. The title honors Bennett’s work in the community as an art teacher at Dobyns-Bennett High School.

KINGSPORT — Russell C. Bennett, a Dobyns-Bennett High School art teacher, recently was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel by Gov. Andy Beshear of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

The commission of Kentucky Colonel is the highest title of honor bestowed by the Bluegrass State’s governor.

