KINGSPORT — Russell C. Bennett, a Dobyns-Bennett High School art teacher, recently was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel by Gov. Andy Beshear of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
The commission of Kentucky Colonel is the highest title of honor bestowed by the Bluegrass State’s governor.
The title honors an individual’s noteworthy accomplishments and outstanding service to community, state and nation.
The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels is a voluntary philanthropic organization. A late but well-known member was Col. Harland Sanders, founder of the Kentucky Fried Chicken, or KFC, restaurant chain.
“Mr. Bennett is very deserving of this honor,” said Brian Tate, Dobyns-Bennett High School principal. “We appreciate the love of art he instills in the students and his dedication to the teaching profession.”
According to his nomination letter, “Bennett created multiple school art programs from scratch, authored a Goals 2000 Grant, and regularly exhibits his students’ artworks.”
The letter went on to say: “His students are often featured in local and regional exhibits. They have garnered awards, honors, and accolades from local art guilds and the United States House of Representatives.”
It said he also recently has been “instrumental in an Alumni Legacy Gallery of student artwork for his high school.”
In addition, the letter said Bennett has served the “Department of Education for the State of Tennessee in visual art curriculum revisions, visual art standards development, and as a PRAXIS art content area consultant.
“Bennett conducts workshops and other learning opportunities at the local, state, and national levels for such organizations as National Art Education Association, Tennessee Art Education Association, and the Johnson City Area Arts Council.
“Teaching more than 6,000 students in his career, many of his former arts-focused students have become graphic designers, photographers, art educators, and animators.”
COL. BENNETT SPEAKS
Bennett said he gladly accepted the award and was honored.
“I am moved by the generosity of my nominator (who wishes to remain anonymous), who offered my nomination for being a great guy, loyal fan and devoted educator throughout the years,” Bennett said. “My nomination focused on my efforts in the areas of art education, art advocacy, as an artist, and efforts in music preservation/ministry.”
Bennett, commissioned a Kentucky Colonel on March 21, 2023, has been an art educator for 28 years, 23 of those years in Kingsport City Schools. He has spent the last 18 years at Dobyns-Bennett High School teaching visual art courses such as Honors and Advanced Placement Drawing, Art & Design and Painting.
Over his career, Bennett has served a seven-year term as Tennessee Art Education Association president, been named Tennessee Outstanding Art Educator of the Year and received the Alabama Art Education Association’s Distinguished Service Award and the Arts Council of Greater Kingsport’s Art Leadership Award.
He has conducted workshops for art educators on local, state and national levels and been involved in numerous art advocacy causes for more than 30 years. Bennett holds a bachelor’s degree in art education from East Tennessee State University.
Commissioned Kentucly Colonels hold the title for life. For more information about the Kentucky Colonel award, go online to https://www.kycolonels.org/.