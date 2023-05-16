KINGSPORT — Christopher Hobbs, a Dobyns-Bennett High School art teacher, has been selected as a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction by The National Society of High School Scholars or NSHSS.
Each year, student members of NSHSS are invited to nominate the educator who has made the most significant contribution to their academic career for the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction award.
This honor recognizes exemplary educators whose passion and devotion inspire their students to grow and develop as scholars, leaders, and citizens.
PRINCIPAL GIVE ACCOLADES
“We proudly join in congratulating Mr. Hobbs on this recognition,” Dobyns-Bennett Principal Dr. Brian Tate said. “His dedication to teaching his students the enjoyment of the arts is an asset to Dobyns-Bennett.”
The NSHSS seeks to advance the goals and aspirations of high-achieving students through unique learning experiences, scholarships, internships, international study, and peer networks.
From attending the annual Nobel Week festivities in Stockholm, to internships with major corporations and government agencies, pre-college summer study programs and more than $2 million in exclusive scholarships awarded annually, NSHSS is continually seeking new ways to provide lifetime learning and growth opportunities for academically talented and accomplished student leaders, as well as the educators who support them.
HOBBS SPEAKS
“I am extremely honored and humbled by this recognition,” Hobbs said. “Teaching is the mission field that I have chosen, and helping young people to develop their creativity just as my teachers did for me. To be recommended by one of my students just goes to show the privilege and affect that investing in children can have.”
Hobbs has taught for 17 years; two of those years at Dobyns-Bennett High School, teaching Fiber Arts and Mural Design. Along with teaching at D-B, he is teaching art courses at Northeast State Community College.
Hobbs was a presenter and instructor at this year’s district wide, “Learning Together Conference.” Along with education, Hobbs is an accomplished mural artist with two of his murals in Kingsport. Hobbs was also selected to create one of the painted goats for this year's Kingsport “G.O.A.T” art festival.
Hobbs holds a bachelor's degree in professional education, a master's of education and a master's of fine art from Mississippi College.
GROUP PRESIDENT SPEAKS
"Dedicated educators who exhibit a commitment to excellence deserve our highest praise and appreciation," NSHSS President James W. Lewis said. "Through our Educators of Distinction program and the grants we provide to support professional development and enrich classroom instruction, we hope to acknowledge and encourage the vital work of the teachers, counselors and administrators who are shaping the intellect and character of our young scholars."