Christopher Hobbs

Dobyns-Bennett High School art teacher Christopher Hobbs.

 KINGSPORT CITY SCHOOLS VIA MARYBETH MCLAIN

KINGSPORT — Christopher Hobbs, a Dobyns-Bennett High School art teacher, has been selected as a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction by The National Society of High School Scholars or NSHSS.

Each year, student members of NSHSS are invited to nominate the educator who has made the most significant contribution to their academic career for the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction award.

